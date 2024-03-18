Experience the LIVE, gamified E-Lon VS Zuckerborg fight: Clash of the Algorithms

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented event that's sure to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and sports fans alike, Evolv AI is thrilled to announce "Clash of the Algorithms," featuring a battle between two of the tech industry's most iconic figures: E-Lon and Zuckerborg.

The live showdown is set to take place during Shoptalk 2024 in Las Vegas, NV and will be streaming on Evolv AI's LinkedIn . Evolv AI will take on the winner.

Evolv AI's custom rockem sockem play sets with E-Lon and Zuckerborg looking to battle it out in the ring.

Event Details:

Date: March 19th

Time: 11:00am-3:00pmPST

Live Event: Mandalay Bay | Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: Follow Evolv AI's LinkedIn page to watch and engage in the battle's gamified experience.

Special Raffle for Attendees:

Shoptalk attendees will have the opportunity to enter into a raffle to win custom-made, limited edition battle kits, allowing them to bring the battle home.

Live stream participants:

Not attending ShopTalk? Engage in the battle from the comfort of your home. Connect with Evolv AI on LinkedIn to learn how you can throw your own punches during the event.

*This fight is not endorsed by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Meta, Twitter, or X.

About Evolv AI:

Evolv AI is at the forefront of AI-powered digital experience optimization, enabling businesses across the globe to accelerate growth by making data-informed decisions quickly and efficiently. Our platform emulates the design thinking process, helping organizations tap into their accumulated experimentation knowledge and transform anecdotal evidence into actionable data, foster a culture of continuous improvement, and increase revenue.

For more information about Evolv AI, visit www.evolv.ai.

SOURCE Evolv Technology Solutions, Inc.