EVOLV CONSULTING ACHIEVES ELITE TIER PARTNER STATUS WITH SNOWFLAKE

News provided by

evolv Consulting

09 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

evolv and Snowflake: Fueling Data Innovation and Transformation

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- evolv Consulting today announced that it has achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As an Elite tier partner, evolv can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to advance our collaboration with Snowflake, as we wholeheartedly believe in the transformative power of data to drive significant business value for our clients," said evolv CEO, Eric Neef. "Having witnessed firsthand the immense capabilities and exceptional quality of the Snowflake Data Cloud, we confidently recommend it as a game-changing solution."

evolv Consulting, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a firm specializing in bringing innovative technology solutions, expertise, and fresh perspectives to its clients' emerging and traditional business challenges. As an Elite tier partner with Snowflake, evolv has witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of Snowflake on businesses seeking to harness the power of data. This status unlocks access to a range of resources and tools exclusively available to partners of this caliber, enabling evolv's clients and Snowflake's customers to leverage the flexibility, performance, and user-friendliness of Snowflake's unified platform to deliver more meaningful data insights.

Katie Ecklund, Snowflake's Senior Director, and GEO Leader for SI Partnerships stated, "evolv's expertise, combined with Snowflake's technology, offers a potent blend of capabilities and tools to create industry-specific, groundbreaking Data and AI applications."

Join evolv at their Dallas office for an Open House and Snowflake Elite Tier Celebration on January 25, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. This networking event is for data enthusiasts and business executives alike and will feature help desks operated by evolv's SnowPro-certified experts, and a live virtual-assistant solution demonstration built using Snowflake's generative ai capabilities. Register for free at https://evolvopenhouse.eventbrite.com.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please click here.

evolv Consulting is a team of cloud-native, business problem solvers who bring a fresh perspective to help clients overcome management and technology challenges. To learn more, visit www.evolvconsulting.com.

SOURCE evolv Consulting

