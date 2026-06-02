evolv Consulting Named 2026 AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- evolv Consulting today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, that it has been named the 2026 AMER Snowflake Services Growth and Partner of the Year award winner and 2026 CoCo Catalyst Snowflake Partner of the Year - Impactful Customer Story by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

evolv Consulting was recognized for helping joint customers leverage the AI Data Cloud to accelerate their data modernization journeys, unlock the full value of their data through AI and advanced analytics, and drive measurable business outcomes at unprecedented speed. This award reflects evolv's deep technical expertise on the Snowflake platform and its proven ability to deliver rapid time-to-value for clients across industries, from migrating legacy data estates to Snowflake, to architecting AI-ready data foundations that power everything from predictive analytics to generative AI applications. Over the past year, the evolv team has driven significant new customer growth and consumption expansion within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, partnering with organizations to transform raw data into competitive advantage.

"Earning the 2026 AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year reflects what our team cares about most: helping customers turn data into real business outcomes," said Eric Neef, CEO of evolv Consulting. "We're grateful to Snowflake for an exceptional partnership and to our clients for trusting us with their most important transformation work."

"evolv has been one of the standout growth stories in our partner ecosystem this year," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. "As enterprises race to operationalize AI, partners like evolv are critical to turning ambition into outcomes. From helping new customers launch on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud and existing customers expand into AI, applications, and advanced analytics, we're thrilled to name evolv our 2026 AMER Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year."

Learn more about evolv and Snowflake here: https://evolv.consulting/ Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

evolv is a True Blue, Elite Services Snowflake Partner, focused on AI and data-led business transformation. Our team applies a breadth of experience to reveal a wholistic view, optimal use cases, and common mistakes to achieve accelerated results for our clients.

SOURCE evolv Consulting