Evolve Beyond Limits: YIZUMI CONNECT 2026 Showcases

FOSHAN, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its presence at CHINAPLAS 2026 in Shanghai, YIZUMI brought its latest vision for advanced molding and smart manufacturing to YIZUMI CONNECT 2026 in Nanxun, forming a twin-city platform linking the two events.

YIZUMI CONNECT 2026: Full-Process Molding Solutions

YIZUMI CONNECT 2026 brought customers closer to real production scenarios through its 61,000㎡ smart factory and 20,000㎡ exhibition space. The event featured more than 60 advanced solutions, 8 innovation zones, and over 30 technical sessions, attracting over 2,000 global guests and partners. Through live demonstrations, application cases, factory visits, and expert exchanges, YIZUMI highlighted how advanced molding is evolving beyond equipment display toward full-process capability validation.

From Equipment to Integrated Solutions

YIZUMI goes beyond advanced equipment to deliver fully integrated solutions that create real value for customers. By combining high-performance machinery with molds, materials, process expertise, automation, and digital services, we support customers across injection molding, die casting, thixomolding, 3D printing and rubber molding applications.

From micro-precision components and cleanroom medical production to high-speed PET packaging, lightweight magnesium and aluminum structural parts, and smart rubber manufacturing, every solution reflects our deep industry insight and proven technical expertise. With a focus on efficiency, quality, flexibility, and long-term competitiveness, YIZUMI helps customers reduce development risks, accelerate production readiness, and move from equipment investment to total manufacturing success.

Green Manufacturing Becomes a Production Metric

YIZUMI reinforces its focus on sustainable manufacturing with solutions involving lightweight materials, recyclable packaging, recycled PP applications, energy-efficient systems, and digital intelligence.

These technologies reflect a clear industry trend: green manufacturing is becoming a measurable production factor linked to material use, energy consumption, cycle time, and operating cost.

Digital Intelligence Shapes Future Factories

Digital intelligence was a key highlight of the event. Through the Yi+ intelligent manufacturing platform and AI digital intelligence zone, YIZUMI demonstrated equipment connectivity, production data integration, real-time OEE monitoring, energy efficiency analysis, AI simulation, and equipment health management.

These capabilities help manufacturers improve production visibility, process stability, energy control, and maintenance efficiency, reflecting the industry's move toward more measurable and controllable smart factory management.

Cross-Technology Innovation for Global Manufacturing

At YIZUMI CONNECT 2026, YIZUMI showcased its multi-technology capability through advanced platforms for global applications. The FF30M all-electric medical machine supports precision cleanroom medical molding, while the FF120 two-shot machine enables multi-material products such as baby spoons, seals, and connectors.

For lightweight forming and industrial production, the LEAP Series and NEXT² Series serve automotive structural components and large thin-wall die casting; the RHEO Series supports aluminum rheocasting for EVs, 3C electronics, and mobility; the MGⅡ•Plus Series Thixomolding machines produce magnesium alloy structural parts, such as those used in 3C electronics, EVs, and integrated structural components.

Toward Smarter, Greener, and More Connected Production

Together, YIZUMI CONNECT 2026 and CHINAPLAS 2026 showed that advanced molding is entering a new stage shaped by integrated solutions, green materials, intelligent data, flexible platforms, and full-process service capabilities.

Under the theme "Evolve Beyond Limits," YIZUMI continues to work with global partners to support a smarter, greener, and more connected future for manufacturing.

Media Contact:

Roxy

Branding Management

Yizumi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.yizumi.com/en

SOURCE YIZUMI