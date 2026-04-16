YIZUMI Expands Global Advanced Molding Platform Ahead of YIZUMI CONNECT 2026

FOSHAN, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YIZUMI is strengthening its global manufacturing presence through continued engineering investment, expanding international operations, and a broader portfolio of advanced molding technologies. With capabilities spanning injection molding, die casting, rubber injection, automation, and thixomolding, the company is building a more connected platform for customers seeking precision, efficiency, and long-term production value.

This forward-looking direction will also take center stage at YIZUMI CONNECT 2026, which will be held from April 20 to 24, 2026 in Nanxun, Zhejiang, China, under the theme "Evolve Beyond Limits." Designed around manufacturing technology, innovation, and industry collaboration, the event will serve as an important platform for showcasing YIZUMI's latest developments and broader strategic direction.

Expanding Global Manufacturing Strength

Founded in 2002, YIZUMI has grown into a world-class manufacturer of mid-to-high-end molding equipment and a leading provider of turnkey solutions. With over 5,000 employees and more than 140,000 machines operating globally, our production footprint spans nearly 800,000 square meters. This massive scale creates a robust foundation for advanced product development, manufacturing excellence, and international delivery.

That expanding global base is being matched by a larger industry presence. At YIZUMI CONNECT 2026, visitors will experience an over 61,000 m² smart factory, reflecting the company's growing scale and its ambition to present a broader, more immersive showcase environment.

Engineering Innovation Driving Long-Term Growth

Technology remains central to YIZUMI's long-term development. Average annual R&D investment exceeds CNY 200 million, and the company has developed more than 400 patented technologies across core equipment categories. An integrated product development model continues to support faster iteration, product upgrades, and the commercialization of new technologies.

This engineering foundation is helping YIZUMI move further into higher-value manufacturing segments, while also shaping the content of YIZUMI CONNECT 2026. The event will not only highlight equipment and solutions, but also strengthen industry dialogue through strategy launches, technology forums, and other programs focused on future manufacturing trends.

A Broader Platform for Modern Industry

YIZUMI's product lineup now covers multiple major manufacturing processes, giving customers access to more complete production solutions under one brand. Major categories include injection molding machines, die casting machines, rubber injection molding machines, robotic automation systems, thixomolding solution, 3D-Printing, and Yi+Platform.

This multi-technology platform will be reflected throughout the event program. In addition to product and solution displays, YIZUMI CONNECT 2026 will feature a Summit Roundtable, a YIZUMI Strategy Launch, and 8 Innovation Zones, creating a more layered experience that combines product presentation, strategic communication, and themed technology showcases.

Next-Gen A6 Series for Intelligent Hydraulic Injection Molding

The Next-Gen A6 Series Advanced and Intelligent Injection Molding Machine reflects YIZUMI's latest direction in hydraulic injection molding. Designed for modern production environments, the A6 Series combines intelligent control, energy efficiency, precision, and stable output in one platform.

Key features include:

Clamping forces from 900 to 18,500 kN

Built on the IPD 2.0 process

Developed around intelligence, green performance, precision, and efficiency

Designed for stable performance in demanding molding applications

FF Series for High-Precision Electric Injection Molding

The FF Series Electric Injection Molding Machine highlights YIZUMI's strength in electric molding technology. This series is aimed at applications that require tighter process control, higher consistency, and smoother integration with automation systems.

Key features include:

Clamping forces from 150 to 13,800 kN

Supports seamless automation and intelligent integration

Suited for parts with higher requirements in thickness, precision, and structural complexity

Applied in medical, auto parts, 3C electronics sectors

LEAP Series for Advanced Die Casting

The LEAP Series Die Casting Machine represents YIZUMI's continued push into higher-end die casting applications. Built for demanding production environments, the LEAP Series is designed to improve repeatability, control, and overall operating performance.

Key features include:

Locking forces from 3,800 kN to 10,000 kN

Upgrades in injection, control, locking, and energy-saving systems

Equipped with Yi-Cast real-time closed-loop control technology

Designed to improve overall equipment effectiveness in complex die-casting operations

YIZUMI CONNECT 2026 to Spotlight Innovation and Industry Connection

One of the signature moments of the event will be the debut of YIZUMI i-Factory (Nanxun), positioned as a major highlight of the overall program. Together with the Strategy Launch, the debut adds stronger forward-looking and industry-facing value to the event, extending it beyond a traditional equipment exhibition.

With its expanded exhibition area, featured launches, roundtable agenda, and innovation-focused displays, YIZUMI CONNECT 2026 is shaping up to be a high-visibility industry event that reflects both YIZUMI's current capabilities and its next stage of development.

Looking Ahead

YIZUMI's current trajectory points to a more connected and more technically advanced global manufacturing platform. A wider international presence, deeper engineering capability, and a steadily expanding product lineup are all pushing YIZUMI further into the global advanced manufacturing market.

As that momentum continues, YIZUMI CONNECT 2026 will offer customers, partners, and industry professionals a concentrated view of where the company is heading next—and how its technologies are evolving to support the future of manufacturing.

CONTACT:

Roxy

Branding Management

Yizumi Holdings Co. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.yizumi.com/en

SOURCE YIZUMI