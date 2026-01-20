Evolve Health Closes Out a Transformative 2025 Marked by Rapid Growth, Rebrand and Service Expansion

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Health closes out 2025 as one of the most significant years in the organization's history, highlighted by a successful rebrand from Modern Foot & Ankle to Evolve Health, the addition of 12 new office locations, the onboarding of 20 new providers, and the launch of its in-house Physical Therapy service line—an important step in the evolution toward a more integrated, multi-specialty care model.

Evolve Health's new brand identity following its 2025 rebrand from Modern Foot & Ankle. Evolve Health Physical Therapy, launched in 2025, expands the organization's integrated care model.

The rebrand to Evolve Health reflects the organization's broader vision for growth beyond podiatry, unifying its expanding specialties under one comprehensive healthcare brand while maintaining the same trusted physicians, locations, and commitment to personalized patient care.

Over the course of the year, Evolve Health experienced accelerated growth across its footprint, expanding access to care for patients in both established and new markets. The addition of new physicians and clinical teams allowed the organization to meet increasing demand while continuing to deliver high-quality, personalized care at the local level.

The introduction of Evolve Health Physical Therapy Services represented a strategic milestone, enabling patients to move seamlessly from diagnosis to rehabilitation within the same trusted healthcare network. This integrated approach not only improves continuity of care, but also reinforces Evolve Health's commitment to making treatment more convenient, coordinated, and outcomes-focused.

"2025 was a defining year for our organization," said Dr. Vivek Patel, CEO. "The growth we achieved reflects the dedication of our providers and staff, and the trust our patients and referring partners place in us. We are excited to build on this momentum with a focus on intentional expansion of our multi-specialty model this coming year."

Entering 2026, Evolve Health is positioned for continued advancement, with plans to grow both geographically and clinically. The organization looks forward to expanding into additional communities, welcoming new specialties and services, and further strengthening its integrated care model to better serve patients across every stage of their healthcare journey.

About Evolve Health

Evolve Health is a physician-owned and physician-led private healthcare organization delivering advanced, patient-centered care through a growing network of providers across the Southeast and Texas. Rooted in innovation, collaboration, and integrity, Evolve Health is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.

