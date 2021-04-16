EVOLVE® Plant-Based Protein Renews Partnership with National Park Foundation and Offers an Epic Park Adventure

In celebration of National Park Week, EVOLVE today launched a sweepstakes* that gives back to the National Park Foundation and encourages explorers to discover their own personal connections to the outdoors. One lucky entrant could win $10,000 to take a national park adventure of their choosing.

EVOLVE has been reformulated and rebranded to make plant-based protein more approachable and easier to integrate into everyday active lifestyles. The brand has a new look with packaging that visually brings the brand's commitment to the National Park Foundation to life, matching delicious flavor with purpose and evoking the outdoors with every bottle. Each design pays homage to parks across the country, and the sense of wonder that they inspire.

"Over the past year, Americans have experienced a renewed appreciation for spending time outside, and we know that those with active lifestyles are increasingly looking for ways to make incrementally healthier choices that are also more sustainable," said Anuj Bhasin, Vice President of Protein & Fitness Brands at PepsiCo, the parent company of EVOLVE. "By relaunching EVOLVE as an active-focused brand, we are offering delicious plant-based protein for those who are energized by staying active and getting outdoors."

Eager for a flavorful escape? Enter the sweepstakes* now through May 31, 2021 in different ways, by:

Visiting DrinkEvolveSweeps.com

Following and tagging @DrinkEvolve on Instagram or Twitter and sharing which national park you dream of visiting using #GetOutsideWithEvolve #Sweepstakes

Texting EVOLVE to 22639 to receive a link to enter

To further celebrate our treasured national parks, EVOLVE will donate $1 to the National Park Foundation for each entry.** In addition to the $10,000 grand prize getaway, other prizes include EVOLVE plant-based protein shakes and 2021 America the Beautiful—National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands annual passes.

"EVOLVE's renewed commitment to the National Park Foundation will help protect parks and ensure that people see themselves and feel welcome in these places that belong to all of us," said Stefanie Mathew, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "Thanks to partners like EVOLVE, even more people will have opportunities to discover their own personal connections to the outdoors and our collective heritage."

Additionally, on Monday, April 19, those based in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles can claim complimentary, real-time deliveries of all four new flavors of EVOLVE Plant-Based Protein Shakes via Postmates to fuel their outdoor adventures, while supplies last. For details visit blog.postmates.com.

Each EVOLVE plant-based protein shake now features a delicious formula with 20 grams of plant-based protein and 10 grams of fiber in four new flavors: Double Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Berry Medley and Café Mocha. EVOLVE is formulated with pea protein, which is not only a good source of plant protein but is also more sustainable for our planet. The portfolio of products is Vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified and includes functional attributes that help support an active lifestyle. In addition to existing retailer distribution, EVOLVE will now be available at many new retailers both online and in-store.

Visit DrinkEVOLVE.com to purchase and @DrinkEVOLVE to connect with EVOLVE.

* No Purchase is necessary to enter. The sweepstakes is open to resident of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18 and older. For Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit Drinkevolvesweeps.com/en-us/rules. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Ends: 5/31/2021.

** For the first 5,000 entries, up to $5,000 donation. Only the Sponsor will make all of the donations to National Park Foundation.

About the EVOLVE® Brand

At EVOLVE®, we believe that the outside brings out our best side. Whether it's fresh air or a fresh perspective, we find growth in the outdoors. That's why we bottled up that outdoor feeling and combined it with great-tasting plant-based protein. Our portfolio of products is Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified and includes functional attributes that help support an active lifestyle. From sourcing more sustainable ingredients to working to improve the sustainability of our packaging, we're always evolving. To help ensure access and connection to the outdoors for all people, EVOLVE is a proud supporter of the National Park Foundation. For more information, please visit drinkevolve.com or follow @drinkevolve.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

SOURCE PepsiCo

