Evommune Announces Expanded Strategic Collaboration with Maruho to Develop and Commercialize MRGPRX2 antagonist EVO756 in Greater China and key Asian countries

Evommune is eligible to receive up to $62 million in upfront and milestone payments

Expanded collaboration adds additional non-dilutive cash to Evommune's strong balance sheet

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing new ways to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has entered into an expanded strategic collaboration with Maruho Co., Ltd., to exclusively develop and commercialize EVO756 in Greater China and additional key Asian countries. The two companies previously entered into a similar agreement for Japan in September, 2023. Under the terms of the new agreement, Evommune is eligible to receive up to $62 million, including a significant upfront and customary milestone payments.

EVO756, Evommune's MRGPRX2 antagonist, is an investigational therapy targeting MRGPRX2 for multiple inflammatory conditions, with the potential to be a first-in-class oral treatment for a variety of mast cell mediated disease, including chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Evommune has initiated its Phase 1 first-in-human trial, evaluating EVO756 in heathy adults and adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single and multiple ascending dose (SAD and MAD) study in normal healthy adults and an open label study in adults with CSU. The trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics, of orally administered EVO756, as well as the pharmacodynamic potential of EVO756 on mast cell degranulation via a skin challenge test, with data expected in the first half of 2024.

"The collaboration with Maruho gives full recognition to the strenghths of both companies, accelerating the delivery of R&D innovation, and jointly bringing transformative medicines to benefit chronic inflammatory disease patients in Asia and globally," said Greg Moss, Chief Corporate Strategy & Legal Officer at Evommune. "Maruho's recognition of the potential of EVO756 has allowed us to attract substantial non-dilutive capital, which will be used to support our strategy to expand our pipeline with novel therapies designed to treat and halt the progression of chronic inflamatory diseases.

About EVO756

EVO756 is a potent, highly selective small molecule antagonist of mas-related G-protein coupled receptor X2 (MRGPRX2). MRGPRX2 is most abundantly found on mast cells and peripheral sensory neurons. MRGPRX2 can trigger IgE-independent activation (degranulation), which can lead to a variety of symptoms depending on the tissue that is affected. This receptor is unique in that it can respond to a wide variety of ligands, including neuropeptides, proteases, cytokines, antimicrobial peptides and others. In response to MRGPRX2 activation, mast cells release histamine, tryptase, chymase, chemokines and cytokines, which can cause itchy hives, angioedema, type 2 inflammation (through engagement of the adaptive immune system) and chronic pruritus and pain. Evommune's pre-clinical data demonstrates that by blocking activation of MRGPRX2 and degranulation of mast cells, EVO756 has the potential to be a first-in-class oral treatment for a variety of mast cell mediated diseases. In addition, due to its unique function on peripheral sensory neurons, EVO756 could provide fast relief of itch associated with inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, by blocking MRGPRX2. EVO756 represents a new, targeted approach to the treatment of these disorders with the potential for once-daily oral administration without the serious side effects observed with other approaches.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune, Inc., a Palo Alto based biotech company, is creating game-changing science to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases by discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that address symptoms and halt progressive disease. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

