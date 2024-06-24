Evommune Secures Exclusive Rights to Develop and Commercialize a Phase 2-ready IL-18 targeted fusion protein from AprilBio

News provided by

Evommune, Inc

Jun 24, 2024, 08:30 ET

  • IL-18 modulation has potential for broad applicability in multiple inflammatory diseases
  • Phase 2-ready program complementary to Evommune's immunology pipeline
  • Phase 1 trial demonstrated good safety and tolerability, favorable pharmacokinetics and target engagement

PALO ALTO, Calf., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing new ways to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced it has entered into a definitive, worldwide license agreement with AprilBio Co., Ltd. (Kosdaq: 397030), a biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea dedicated to developing specialized biologics and antibody drugs, for an IL-18 targeted fusion protein. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Evommune receives exclusive, worldwide rights to research, develop and commercialize APB-R3, to now be known as EVO301, a long-acting injectable fusion protein that is designed to neutralize the signal pathway of IL-18 for the regulation of inflammation.  Evommune plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in early 2025. 

"We are committed to making a difference for patients suffering from chronic inflammation.  Adding this exciting new targeted molecule is another important growth step for Evommune.  EVO301 is a product candidate leveraging a novel approach in a mechanism that has demonstrated activity in prior clinical trials. While we continue to execute on our pipeline, including EVO756, our MRGPRX2 antagonist, EVO301 provides the potential to offer a best-in-class therapeutic for patients being underserved by existing treatment options in multiple diseases.  We believe the proprietary serum albumin binding motif fused to an IL-18 binding protein may facilitate deep tissue penetration with an extended half-life," said Luis Pena, Evommune President & CEO.

"As we evaluate partners of our pipeline products, we are thrilled to license the IL-18 fusion protein to Evommune, a company with significant drug development expertise in the areas of chronic inflammatory diseases.  Evommune's ability to broadly develop this product candidate throughout its potentially broad life cycle process was a key driver of our desire to collaborate with them," commented Dr. Sang-hoon Cha, CEO at AprilBio. 

About EVO301

A long-acting injectable therapeutic, EVO-301 is a fusion-protein that is designed to neutralize the signal pathway of IL-18 for the regulation of inflammation.  IL-18, a proinflammatory cytokine of the IL-1 family, plays an important role in the T-cell-helper type 1 inflammatory response, primarily by its ability to induce IFN-gamma production in T-cells and natural killer cells.

About AprilBio

AprilBio Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company in South Korea founded in 2013. The company is specialized in development of specialized biologics and antibody drugs.  The company's platform technologies include a human phage-display Ab library and Anti-Serum Albumin Fab-Associated (SAFA) technology (versatile building block for half-life extension and generation of novel biological therapeutics). AprilBio is focused on rare diseases, oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune, Inc., a Palo Alto based biotech company, is creating game-changing science to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases by discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that address symptoms and halt progressive disease. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

SOURCE Evommune, Inc

Also from this source

Evommune Announces Expanded Strategic Collaboration with Maruho to Develop and Commercialize MRGPRX2 antagonist EVO756 in Greater China and key Asian countries

Evommune Announces Expanded Strategic Collaboration with Maruho to Develop and Commercialize MRGPRX2 antagonist EVO756 in Greater China and key Asian countries

Evommune, Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing new ways to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced that it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics