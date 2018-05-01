Evoqua Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan as the Company of the Year in the Water Technology Solutions Market

"Evoqua's extensive product portfolio of treatment technologies, covering intake screens and activated carbon filtration to dewatering and odor and corrosion control, makes it not just a leading provider of individual technologies but an integrated system and service provider," said Fredrick Harry Royan, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Formerly Siemens Water Technologies, Evoqua has accrued 1,250 patents for water solutions in the municipal, industrial, and institutional segments."

Evoqua had the following outstanding achievements throughout 2017, leading to its prominent market position:

An order for 19 miles of its patented Envirex high-strength loop chain for installation at Detroit's wastewater treatment plant (WWTP)

wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) The introduction of a service solution for its electro chlorination systems; the service was extended to the products of other suppliers

A contract to supply its MemPulse membrane bioreactor (MBR) system at the Start City WWTP

An order to supply 18 of its rotating biological contactors for the Port Chester, NY WWTP

WWTP The Alkagen AQ Solution was selected for odor control at Siesta Key WWTP

Its selection by Boeing to supply water treatment services at its 19 facilities

It acquired Noble Water Technologies and ADI Systems to cement its industry-leading position, especially in the North American market

It acquired the Olson Irrigation System to enter the agriculture and irrigation segment

Another important feature of Evoqua's success is its ability to stay ahead of the technology curve. It has responded to the increasing digitization of the water treatment industry by adopting Internet of Things (IoT) technology. It also uses remote technology to engage with customers more effectively. For instance, it analyzes information to identify potential issues with its systems, which enables it to prepare to deploy either temporary technologies or emergency services for unexpected events.

"Evoqua's value lies in being a life cycle partner to its customers, predicting their needs, and offering suggestions ahead of time. Although IoT is useful in this respect, it is the company's industrial expertise that has held it in good stead," noted Royan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies to support its customers' full water lifecycle needs. Evoqua Water Technologies has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Evoqua operates 160 locations in eight countries and, with over 200,000 installations and 87 service branches, holds leading positions in the North American industrial, commercial and municipal water treatment markets, serving more than 38,000 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.evoqua.com

