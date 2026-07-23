Evoworks Bio Selected for BARDA-Backed VANGUARD Program to Demonstrate Rapid, Scalable Production of Critical Biologics

A collaborative 6-month project advancing life science tools and diagnostics for health security in partnership with Kemp Proteins & Rockland Immunochemical

FREDERICK, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoworks Bio today announced its platform technology has been selected for BioTools Innovator VANGUARD Funding, powered by BioTools Innovator (BTI) in partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).* Evoworks is one of five awardees to receive non-dilutive funding to advance promising technologies for health security. The program will fund the production of key biologics in the EvoNode platform, the world's first elastically scalable vessel for cell culture and protein expression.

Evoworks Bio, Kemp Proteins, Rockland Immunochemical collaboration

"Evoworks is excited to work with best-in-class protein developers Kemp Proteins and Rockland Immunochemical to demonstrate rapid production of critical biologics for national readiness," said Ross Beighley, CEO and Founder of Evoworks Bio.

"There is a fundamental gap between the lab and the manufacturing floor. This funding lets us close that gap with the EvoNode platform, allowing teams to move from flasks to high-volume, quality production in their own labs. We're aiming to cut overall costs for quality scale-up by 75% in addition to timeline and risk reduction."

Chosen from more than 170 applicants, the VANGUARD awardees represent the most promising innovations in life science tools for bioanalysis, diagnostics, drug discovery, and biomanufacturing that can play a critical role in U.S. health security. Over the 6-month program, participants will work closely with BARDA experts, receive targeted mentorship, and engage with the BioTools Innovator network.

On this project, Evoworks Bio will produce and validate a panel of critical antibodies on the EvoNode platform, with Rockland Immunochemicals providing representative monoclonal antibody (mAb)-producing cell lines to support the evaluation of scale-up performance, process transferability, and production outcomes, and Kemp Proteins applying their experience working with stable cell lines, the Ambr® system, and STTR workflows.

*This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under agreement number 75A50124C00034.

About the VANGUARD Program

BioTools Innovator (BTI) VANGUARD is the Enabling Technologies hub of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Accelerator Network as part of BARDA's ongoing mission to support the development of medical countermeasures to prepare for and respond to dynamic or unpredictable biothreats. VANGUARD is powered by Los Angeles-based BTI, which was established to advance cutting-edge research and improve human health by accelerating the growth of a broad spectrum of life science tools and diagnostics. BTI matches industry leaders with innovative early-stage and emerging growth biotechnology-focused companies for mentorship and support.

About Evoworks Bio

Founded in 2023 and based in Cambridge, MA, Evoworks Bio is a team of technical founders working out of the Engine (Built by MIT) to revolutionize scaling in bioproduction. Our platform, EvoNode, is the world's first elastically scalable vessel for cell culture and protein expression, letting teams move from flasks to larger, clinically relevant volumes without introducing new variables. Our mission is to resolve bioproduction at scale, drastically cutting the cost and time it takes to bring new therapies to market. Evoworks Bio serves diagnostic antibody developers and CDMOs producing complex biologics who need consistent quality and rapid scale-up without compromising speed to market. CONTACT: Ross Beighley, CEO and Co-Founder [email protected]

About Kemp Proteins

Based out of Frederick, MD, Kemp Proteins is a premier provider of gene-to-protein solutions, helping researchers and biotechnology innovators overcome complex protein development challenges. Through expertise in recombinant protein production, protein engineering, cell line development, and process optimization, Kemp supports the advancement of DX, TX, VX, and next-generation biologics. By combining scientific rigor with customized development strategies, Kemp is able to accelerate timelines, and improve reproducibility from discovery through scalable production. CONTACT: Casey Mitchell, Marketing; [email protected]

About Rockland

Established in 1962, Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (Rockland) is a privately held biotechnology company operating a 60,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility with antibody and protein production capabilities near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. We are a leading partner to the global life science community, developing reliable antibody-based products to drive basic and applied research across the academic, diagnostic, and biopharma industries.

SOURCE Kemp Proteins