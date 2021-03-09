Evrideo Integrates the Zixi SDVP for Live Cloud Based Broadcast

WALTHAM, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced an integration and partnership with Evrideo, whose market leading cloud-based broadcast platform enables any content owner to manage linear TV channels and distribute them over IP to any pay-TV and OTT platform

The cloud based Evrideo platform is designed to create and deliver linear channels and live events for TV and digital broadcasts. Evrideo includes media asset management through interactive widgets, advertisements, 3D graphics, social integration, playout, delivery, encoding, analytics and reporting, enabling viewers to engage in an interactive experience and avail a next generation online-live sport TV. With all the necessary functions required for Online-Live TV in broadcast quality, the platform includes a web interface that offers a simple workflow, programing and scheduling of a TV channel, audio and subtitles in a variety of languages, integrated dynamic graphics, and cue tones for advertising localization. Evrideo provides a Zixi-integrated MCR and Playout solution as a cost-effective, pay-as-you-go model that doesn't require any CAPEX investments.

Evrideo's cloud-based MCR and playout uses Zixi throughout the entire delivery path. Evrideo users can set up a connection or transport using Zixi in a matter of minutes with minimal staff compared to the hours and extensive teams needed to supervise more traditional infrastructure such as fiber or satellite. Using Evrideo and Zixi, customers can shift from hardware-based to software-defined solutions to quickly gain workflow flexibility and agility when it comes to enabling new revenue sources and cost-effective content exchange. The integrated solution enables rapid distribution and syndication of channels to cables operators, as well as DTH, IPTV and OTT platforms.

Evrideo relies on key elements of the SDVP to transport broadcast-quality live video over any IP network: the Zixi protocol and the video solutions stack. The Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency and enables encoder backpressure. The Zixi video solutions stack provides essential software tools and core media processing functions that allows for transcoding, auto-slating and time-shifting over multiple transmission paths and bitrate adaptation to ensure reliability over any IP network, any protocol, and any cloud provider, as well as extensive transport, network and content quality analytics.

"The Zixi integration gives our customers IP video delivery with ultra-low latency and best-in-class security," said Avi Zenou, CEO, Evrideo. "The whole new level of agility and speed that our customers win when delivering feeds with the SDVP over cost-effective public IP enables our customers to benefit from both worlds - squeeze and cut down dramatically their unit economics while insisting on the highest level of feed reliability and accuracy, and that's what we call a game-changer!"

"This integration allows broadcasters and content owners to focus on developing innovative business models rather than worrying about operations and technology," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "The partnership with Evrideo further expands the depth and breadth of the Zixi Enabled Network for worldwide connectivity."

Zixi and Evrideo will be presenting an overview and demonstrating the integrated offering on Tuesday, March 23rd at 11 AM EST/4 PM UK. Please click here Control from the Cloud with Evrideo and Zixi to register for the webinar.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The SDVP makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 250 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Evrideo

Evrideo is an innovative broadcasting SaaS provider, which replaces the traditional control room with an end-to-end SaaS broadcast platform. The cloud-based solution is used by over 40 broadcasters delivering over 150 TV channels to takers worldwide. Existing customers and partners include Vubiquity, BabyFirst TV, Outdoor Channel Asia, Viacom Israel, Zee5, and many others. Visit www.evrideo.com

Contact:

Lula Walmsley, [email protected]

SOURCE Zixi

Related Links

http://zixi.com

