EVs to Dominate Aerogel Applications by 2025, Reports IDTechEx

News provided by

IDTechEx

22 Aug, 2023, 02:32 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerogels have experienced steady market growth historically, reaching a market of just under US$450 million in 2022. Progress has been somewhat slower than some would expect; this has largely been due to competition with lower-cost incumbent insulation materials. However, the emergence of aerogels as a fire protection material for electric vehicle (EV) batteries provides a new and rapidly growing opportunity for the aerogel market. IDTechEx's latest market report, "Aerogels 2024-2034: Technologies, Markets and Players", predicts that EV batteries will account for over half of the aerogel market by 2025.

Continue Reading
IDTechEx predicts that EV batteries will be the dominant application for aerogels by 2025. Source: IDTechEx (PRNewsfoto/IDTechEx)
IDTechEx predicts that EV batteries will be the dominant application for aerogels by 2025. Source: IDTechEx (PRNewsfoto/IDTechEx)

Benefits to EVs

Aerogels are well known to exhibit excellent thermal insulation (15-20mW/m.K). These are excellent features for an EV battery. Typically, battery cells are cooled via a thermal management strategy like water cold plates and coolant channels. However, around these it can be beneficial to thermally insulate the cells from each other. This aids in keeping cells warm in cold conditions and prevents heat transfer between cells in the event of an overheating cell. Aerogels also have a very low density (<0.2g/cm3), which aids in the energy density of the pack.

Addressing Historic Concerns

One of the limitations to aerogel adoption in EVs has been the lower maximum burning temperature. With OEMs looking to provide safety in a thermal runaway event, aerogel manufacturers now largely suggest their materials will provide protection well above 1000°C.

Another concern has been the handling of these materials and their 'dusty' nature. In order to combat this, several aerogel manufacturers provide their EV products in the form of an encapsulated pouch, allowing for direct integration into the battery.

As with everything automotive, cost has been a barrier. This can be somewhat mitigated by the fact that aerogels can provide multiple properties. As EV battery packs tend towards higher energy density through greater integration, multifunctional materials take focus. Aerogels can provide thermal insulation, electrical isolation, fire protection, and some compression performance. Additionally, as manufacturing scales up and orders reach higher volumes, there is potential to bring the cost down to further compete with alternatives.

The Competition

Commonly used fire protection materials include ceramic blankets, mica sheets, and foam encapsulation. There are a host of other materials that aim to compete in this space, too, including intumescent materials and phase change materials. Each has its own trade-offs in terms of core properties like thermal conductivity, density, compression performance, maximum protection temperature, sustainability, and more. The specific battery design will also impact choice, for example, the cell format (pouch, prismatic, cylindrical) and pack structure (cell-to-pack, thermal management strategy, etc.). IDTechEx has benchmarked these factors in its "Fire Protection Materials for Electric Vehicle Batteries 2023-2033" report and finds that several options will continue to present opportunities, with no single solution predicted to completely dominate the market within the next 10 years.

Aerogel EV Market Progress

Most of the early aerogel progress in the EV market was within China for electric buses. Now the market leader, Aspen Aerogels, based in the US, has made significant progress. Its revenue generated from its PyroThin EV material rose to US$55.6 million in 2022, 9 times its 2021 value. Aspen has been awarded orders from GM for its Ultium platform and for Toyota, as well as several others quoting.

China has the majority of the overall aerogel manufacturing capacity. A key player for EVs is IBIH, with its first production in 2017; it doubled capacity by 2023, with further expansions underway. IBIH sells the majority of its products to top EV battery makers and informed IDTechEx that it has doubled revenue each year since 2020. The Chinese market also has many other aerogel players, most of which are fairly young companies and at varying stages of production and EV involvement.

Outlook for Aerogels in EVs

The aerogel market has grown at a steady rate, but EVs will cause the market to grow rapidly, with IDTechEx predicting the total aerogel market will exceed US$2.6 billion by 2034, with the vast majority taken by EV batteries. Several other materials will compete in this field, but aerogels are set to become a standard option.

IDTechEx has been studying the aerogel industry for many years, with technical experts conducting an extensive number of primary interviews and detailed assessments of this industry. IDTechEx's latest report, "Aerogels 2024-2034: Technologies, Markets and Players", benchmarks aerogels against other fire protection materials for EV battery packs, along with the players, their revenue, capacity, and market progress. The report also considers other applications such as oil & gas, LNG pipelines, electronics, and more.

To find out more about this new IDTechEx report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Aerogels.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0zjto9x128111sr6041ka/h?rlkey=9rmybjjq30aywvtyyvetxu6pf&dl=0 

Media Contact:

Lucy Rogers
Sales and Marketing Administrator
[email protected]
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190065/IDTechEx.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE IDTechEx

Also from this source

IDTechEx Discusses Chips as Currency: America, China, and the AI Race

Beyond Silver - IDTechEx Examines Alternative Antimicrobial Strategies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.