EVTOL Aircraft Market to increase by USD 5.43 billion during 2022-2027; increasing requirement for clean and quiet aircraft to drive the growth - Technavio

Technavio

20 Nov, 2023, 15:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EVTOL aircraft market size is expected to grow by USD 5.43 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 39.53% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Cargo and Passengers), Technology (Lift plus cruise, Multirotor, and Vectored thrust), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global eVTOL Aircraft Market 2023-2027
The increasing requirement for clean and quiet aircraft drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. Airplanes emit around 100 times more CO2 per hour than a shared bus or train ride. Also, the emissions of global aviation are around 1 billion tons of CO2 per year. Furthermore, organizations and governing bodies called for sustainable aircraft fuel alternatives, estimating that by 2050, aircraft-generated emissions will have tripled in volume. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample 

Key Higlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the EVTOL aircraft market: Airbus SE, ARC Aerosystems, Archer Aviation Inc., BETA Technologies Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elroy Air, Embraer SA, Joby Aviation Inc., Karem Aircraft Inc., Lilium GmbH, Moog Inc., SkyDrive Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Wisk Aero LLC, and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.
  • EVTOL Aircraft Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 33.01% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The development of drone infrastructure is identified as the key trend in the market.
  • The application of drones is increasing in various areas of operations, including security and surveillance, agriculture, civil infrastructure inspection, and others.
  • They are instrumental in search and rescue (SAR) activities and can expedite rescue and recovery activities during natural or man-made disasters such as floods.

Challenge

  • The operating power and heat management challenges the market growth during the forecast period.
  • In contrast, the conventional aircraft design employs a fluctuating frequency alternating current (AC) as the source of power generation.
  • This is not applicable to light eVTOL aircraft designs to some extent since they require a controlled frequency AC with controlled voltage along with 270 V direct current (DC) power distribution architecture.

Keg Segments:

The cargo segment will be significant during the forecast period. End-consumers use EVOLT aircraft for urban air mobility, medical assistance, and personal use. Furthermore, this type of vehicle is not a replacement for land vehicles or helicopters, but a new tool since electric motors are faster than others. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

EVTOL Aircraft Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

33.01

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

