Ewa Kisilewicz, BDC Principal, Selected for Carol Emmott Fellowship

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ewa Kisilewicz, MBA, a Principal at BDC Advisors, a national healthcare strategy consulting firm, has been selected as one of 21 emerging female healthcare industry leaders who will join the Carol Emmott Fellowship Program in 2020.

The Fellowship program is designed to expand the leadership capacity of women who are already influential in their fields so they can make a greater impact while improving gender equality in healthcare leadership throughout their careers. The Fellowship program is now in its fourth year and was organized to correct the gender imbalance in healthcare leadership: women fill nearly three-quarters of all healthcare jobs but less than 20% of hospital executive positions and even fewer health system CEO roles.

Since joining BDC Advisors, Kisilewicz has worked with leading health systems, provider groups and payers on a range of strategic issues both as a project manager and as a key deliverable owner. Her recent work has included the creation of an ambulatory strategy and medical group performance improvement plan for a regional health system in the Southeast; the development of a consumer-centric partnership between a leading health plan and a large regional health system; and a multi-phase engagement for a regional health system which included development of an enterprise-wide market strategy, an ambulatory care business plan, and the design and integration of a clinically integrated provider network. Richard Wesslund, Founder and Chairman of BDC Advisors commented, "We are pleased and very proud Ewa has been selected as one of a distinguished group of women who are already making mission critical contributions to the healthcare field."

Carol Emmott Fellows are nominated by leadership at their own institutions or by an organization within their health community. Sponsoring entities include many of the nation's most respected health systems and academic medical centers. Fellows continue to work for their organizations while participating in a 14-month program that is designed to increase their visibility in the healthcare field while building a network of relationships with top leaders across the nation. Fellows complete a proposed impact project to advance their chosen area of health; Ewa Kisilewicz will be focused on an impact project in Medicaid delivery. The program includes a series of in-person convergence conferences supplemented with monthly webinar discussions that are facilitated by leading healthcare executives and policy leaders.

BDC Advisors, LLC is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Miami, founded in 1990, which focuses on health enterprise strategy, physician enterprise strategy, organization design and development, population health management and payer/provider innovation. For additional information contact 3058738750 or 230401@email4pr.com.

SOURCE BDC Advisors

Related Links

http://www.bdcadvisors.com

