Ewen Dobbie and Dowco Capital Join Madison Street Capital

"We've worked with Ewen as his advisor on several international transactions over the years," said Charles Botchway CEO of Madison Street Capital. "The depth of his experience and understanding of the international M&A space is truly unique and we are thrilled to have him join our team and to have our clients benefit from his years as a builder of businesses, investor and serial acquirer."

"I am thrilled to be in a position to make a difference to business owners," said Dobbie. "Having worked with Madison Street Capital on several personal transactions, I know first hand that their focus and intention is to deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients."

Mr. Dobbie is a successful business strategist and investor, as well as the owner and CEO of the Langley, BC based Dowco Group of Companies serving the design and construction services industry. He is responsible for the group's strategic and global production operations. As an expert in construction technology and trends, he has successfully grown the group's flagship Dowco Consultants Ltd. into one of the most respected and internationally recognized construction services companies in the world. His understanding that all businesses must be built on the fundamental basis of creating and enhancing shareholder value, Ewen is passionate about helping business owners maximize the ultimate value within their businesses before, during and after a sale.

Mr. Dobbie holds a bachelor's degree from the University of British Columbia, Canada. He is a three-time Ironman competitor, vintage car race driver, and supporter of several charities in the Vancouver area. Mr. Dobbie is married and has two children.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit our website at www.madisonstreetcapital.com

For Media Inquiries

Lacy Jansson, Head of PR, 512-228-8563

pr@madisonstreetcapital.com

SOURCE Madison Street Capital

Related Links

http://www.madisonstreetcapital.com

