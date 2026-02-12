EWR Digital Acquires Modalpoint to Expand Oil & Gas Marketing Authority and Energy Sector Advisory

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWR Digital, a Houston-based energy and industrial marketing firm, today announced the acquisition of Modalpoint, the respected oil & gas market insight and commercialization strategy brand founded by industry thought leader Mark LaCour.

The acquisition strengthens EWR Digital's position in oil & gas marketing and energy sector strategy , while expanding its advisory capabilities across industrial B2B markets. The move formalizes the addition of a consultancy layer focused on AI visibility, information governance, and market positioning within regulated industries.

Founded by LaCour, Modalpoint became known within the oil & gas industry for its perspective on buyer behavior, commercialization models, and energy marketing strategy. Its insights influenced how oilfield service companies, energy technology providers, and industrial firms approached go-to-market planning and industry messaging.

"Modalpoint was built to challenge conventional thinking and help the industry communicate more effectively," said Mark LaCour, Founder of Modalpoint. "EWR Digital is well positioned to carry that work forward in a way that aligns with how the energy market operates today."

Under EWR Digital's ownership, Modalpoint will operate as an energy market insight and research platform supporting oil & gas marketing strategy and industrial sector commercialization. It will not function as a standalone services business. LaCour will continue to serve in an advisory capacity, providing strategic insight and sector perspective as the brand evolves.

"As oil & gas companies compete in increasingly AI-influenced and digitally visible markets, precision in positioning and information governance is no longer optional," said Matthew Bertram, Managing Partner & Chief Strategist at EWR Digital . "This acquisition reinforces our long-term commitment to serving the energy sector with both strategy and execution."

The acquisition aligns with EWR Digital's mission to deliver measurable growth for oil & gas, industrial, and regulated B2B organizations.

For more information, visit www.ewrdigital.com and www.modalpoint.com .

