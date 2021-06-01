EWTN Big Winner Of 2021 Gabriel Awards, Including Television Station of the Year

The Gabriel Awards are presented annually by the Catholic Media Association and honor both secular and religious film, television, radio and digital media outlets for "outstanding artistic achievement in media that entertains and enriches with a true vision of humanity and a true vision of life." Due to the pandemic, this year's awards will be presented this summer during a Virtual Catholic Media Conference.

"In addition to all of the wonderful films, documentaries, and news stories, EWTN's Television Station of the Year award recognized the incredible work of our staff around the globe who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to provide hope and consolation to people deprived of the Mass and other devotions," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "Our live event coverage included the special papal blessing for the world from an otherwise empty St. Peter's Square, as well as special Masses, Holy Hours and rosaries with the EWTN friars, from the Holy Land, from Lourdes and from other Shrines around the world. EWTN was one of the few places that people could find daily Masses on TV and online from the very start of the lockdowns."

In the Short Film Category, EWTN scored both First and Second Place wins. The First Place win was for "An Answer To A Prayer," an EWTN Original Film in which a pilgrim meets and encourages a lonely elderly woman to begin praying again and to learn anew the age-old lesson that forgiveness and trust in God is the only true path to peace, http://bit.ly/AnswerToAPrayer. The Second Place win was for "Padre Pio and Pope Pius XI: A Mysterious Encounter."

A story entitled "A Catholic NY landlord waived rent for his 200 tenants amid coronavirus pandemic" captured a First Place win for EWTN News under Best Video for Social Media, and a Second Place win for "Cardinal George Pell interview with EWTN News" in the Best Interview category.

The EWTN Radio Network was honored with First Place in the Single News Story category for "The Miracle Hunter – Cardinal Newman's miracle."

Finally, "Miracles of Padre Pio" took an Honorable Mention in the Hot Topic: Courage Under Fire" category. The program, also by Miracle Hunter Michael O'Neill, looks at the claims of the phenomena of stigmata, incorruptibility, and bilocation that surrounded this priest and some remarkable intercessory miracles and favors that have occurred in modern times, http://bit.ly/MiraclesPadrePio.

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 40th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 350 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network

Related Links

ewtn.com

