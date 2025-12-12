EWTN Honors Doug Keck with 2025 Mother Angelica Award

IRONDALE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network is pleased to announce that veteran broadcaster and longtime media executive Doug Keck received the 2025 Mother Angelica Award — the Network's highest honor — in recognition of his decades of service, faithful leadership, and tireless commitment to the mission of evangelization.

Doug Keck receives the 2025 Mother Angelica Award. Photo courtesy of EWTN.

Following his retirement from administrative duties as EWTN President and Chief Operating Officer in June 2025, Keck assumed the honorary title of President Emeritus and continues to serve on-air as host of EWTN Bookmark and co-host of Father Spitzer's Universe.

The award was presented during a special ceremony broadcast globally by EWTN on Friday, Dec. 12 at 8pm ET, celebrating Keck's 29-year career at EWTN and his pivotal role in shaping the Network into a worldwide Catholic media presence.

"On behalf of the entire EWTN family around the globe, I want to thank Doug for keeping the mission of EWTN our number one priority over the years and never compromising on sharing the truth of the Gospel for views or clicks," said Michael P. Warsaw, EWTN Chairman & CEO of EWTN. "EWTN is better off today for his contributions and for his dedication to our mission. He is more than deserving of this award which honors Mother's legacy and impact on the world."

Celebrating a Legacy of Evangelization

Doug Keck joined EWTN in 1996, after a previous career in cable television in New York City, where he contributed to the growth of networks such as Sports Channel, Bravo, AMC and CNBC. Over the years at EWTN, he helped develop and launch numerous flagship programs, including Life on the Rock, The Journey Home, EWTN Bookmark, and The World Over, playing a central part in the Network's expansion across television, radio, and digital platforms.

In 2009, Keck became Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and in 2013 was named President and Chief Operating Officer. Under his leadership, EWTN grew to become the largest global Catholic media organization, reaching millions of households worldwide and offering content across multiple languages and media channels.

"Mother Angelica always said our job is to soak the earth with the truth of the Gospel and the Catholic Church. That's been EWTN's number one priority and I've been proud to be a part of it alongside so many other dedicated people," said Keck.

Reflecting on how God radically called him out of his career in secular media, which included working on the launch of The Playboy Channel, to helping to put Pope John Paul II, and three more popes on the air, Keck's message to any Catholic is to consider how God might be calling him or her to put their talents to the service of the Gospel.

"That's what we're called to do, really," he said. "You don't bury what you've been given. You give your talents over to him."

Keck joins a distinguished group of previous recipients who, like Mother Angelica, have demonstrated a profound commitment to spreading the message of Christ to the world. They include Archbishop Emeritus of Philadelphia Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap.; former New Orleans Saint wide receiver and football legend Danny Abramowicz, who has spent his second career evangelizing young men; and Curtis and Michael Ann Martin, co-founders of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS).

The full award ceremony, including tributes from those whose lives have been touched by Keck, will be available for viewing On Demand at https://ondemand.ewtn.com.

About the Mother Angelica Award

Inaugurated in 2021 on the 40th anniversary of EWTN's launch, the Mother Angelica Award recognizes individuals whose lives reflect the spirit of faith, courage, and evangelistic zeal embodied by Mother Angelica. Recipients are honored for their extraordinary contribution to the Church and the new evangelization — serving as witnesses to God's Providence through their ministry and leadership. Previous recipients include evangelists, pastors, and lay leaders whose service has significantly impacted the global Catholic community.

About EWTN Global Catholic Network

Now in its 45th year, EWTN remains the largest Catholic media organization in the world. Its 11 global television channels broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day; the network also operates radio services via SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and hundreds of AM/FM affiliates; plus, one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S., a publishing division, and a robust global news operation. EWTN provides a diverse range of programming — including catechetical series, devotions, news, talk shows, documentaries, and live coverage of major Church events — reaching hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

