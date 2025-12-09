EWTN Honored for Outstanding Coverage of Worldpriest's Global Rosary Relay

The award was formally presented to Peter Gagnon, President of EWTN Studios, during a Dec. 8, 2025 ceremony at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Ala. The presentation was made by James Diroff, Director of Worldpriest INC. USA, on behalf of Marion Mulhall, Founder of the Worldpriest Global Apostolate.

"It is a gift to be given an award for the work we do in partnering with Worldpriest on the Global Rosary Relay," said EWTN Studios President Peter Gagnon. "Last year, we televised the relay from a number of different countries, including two locations where Our Lady has famously appeared: the Lourdes Grotto and Walsingham, England. Televising this important annual event not only supports priests who are doing the work in the trenches, but also men who are discerning their vocation to the priesthood. We are humbled to support the Worldpriest prayer movement, and we thank Marion Mulhall, founder of Worldpriest, for this meaningful recognition."

Mulhall explains the origins of the movement. "For sixteen years, the grace-filled inspiration of '20 Countries, 20 Mysteries' has united the entire world in prayer, fulfilling Our Lady's heartfelt desire, year after year, across every culture, faith tradition, and age group, as we [follow her instructions to]'Pray the Rosary, unite with your country, and help encircle the world in prayer.'"

The Relay not only has an impact on priests, but on the laity who participate. As Malaysia's Melissa Nicholas Palikat notes: "The Global Rosary Relay transforms sentiment into fact; intent into concrete action. I know I should pray for priests – the Global Rosary Relay gives me a powerful way to actually do it."

Mulhall said she was pleased to recognize EWTN's many years of support.

"My heart is filled today with joy as I offer my personal congratulations, and that of the entire Worldpriest global team, to Peter Gagnon, President of EWTN Studios, and all members of the global EWTN team on receiving the Annual Global Rosary Relay Award for 2025. It's a great blessing to see EWTN's exceptional talents being fully recognized."

About Worldpriest

Worldpriest was founded by a group of lay professionals in advertising, communications, and social media to advance the Catholic faith and support the priestly ministry. Through its central resource website and the Annual Global Rosary Relay praying for the sanctification of priests, Worldpriest seeks to unite priests and laity in deeper relationship with Jesus Christ. The organization provides answers to questions of faith, Church teaching, and resources to support clergy, affirming the truth that God loves us, provides for us, and is with us in every situation. For more information, visit www.worldpriest.com and www.ewtn.com.

ABOUT EWTN and EWTN NEWS

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EWTN News operates multiple global news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper and digital platform, ACI Prensa in Spanish, ACI Digital in Portuguese, ACI Stampa in Italian, ACI Africa in English, French and Portuguese, ACI MENA in Arabic, CNA Deutsch in German and ChurchPop, a digital platform that creates content in several languages. It also produces numerous television news programs, including EWTN News Nightly, EWTN Noticias, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, The World Over, and Vaticano.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network