EWTN Honors First Millennial Beatified By The Catholic Church

"Carlo Acutis died of leukemia when he was only 15-years-old, but ever since Pope Francis beatified him on Oct. 10, 2020, his worldwide popularity has soared," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "During EWTN's Carlo Acutis Week, viewers will discover how Carlo came to be the first millennial to be beatified by the Catholic Church. EWTN's original documentaries feature interviews with family, friends and others who knew him and insightful commentary about Carlo's profound Eucharistic spirituality."

Most of the publicity surrounding this London-born, Milan, Italy-raised teen has rightly focused on his extraordinary love for the Eucharist, which he manifested very concretely by collecting all of the world's Eucharistic miracles on one website! That's the reason EWTN proclaimed the week that precedes the June 6, 2021 Feast of Corpus Christi as Carlo Acutis Week. As viewers might suspect, Carlo was a great advocate of Eucharistic Adoration, saying: "People who put themselves before the sun get tanned. People who put themselves before the Eucharist become saints."

However, as viewers will learn, young Carlos' love for Jesus and the Eucharist manifested itself in many ways, including acts of charity for which he was well known. The young boy would do without so he could afford to buy sleeping bags, hot drinks, and meals for the homeless. At an Oct. 5 event in Assisi, Antonia Salzano, his mother, noted that Carlo told her that he was more than willing to have fewer pairs of shoes if he could do an additional work of charity.

Is it any wonder that the life of this young boy has stirred hearts around the world? Don't miss any of the documentaries airing during EWTN's Carlo Acutis Week. They include:

Vaticano- Blessed Carlo Acutis Special: EWTN's weekly magazine from Rome explores the growing popularity of Blessed Carlo and his Eucharistic exhibition around the world. (Airs 4:00 pm. ET , Sunday, May 30 , and 6:30 pm ET , Thursday, June 3 .) (30 min.)

EWTN's weekly magazine from explores the growing popularity of Blessed Carlo and his Eucharistic exhibition around the world. (30 min.) I Am With You – A Documentary on Carlo Acutis : This EWTN original documentary, filmed on location in Italy , chronicles the life and witness of Blessed Carlo Acutis. It features photos, interviews and recollections with family, friends and others who knew him. ( Airs 5:30 p.m. ET , Tuesday, June 1 and 2:30 a.m. ET , Wednesday, June 2 .) (30 min.)

This EWTN original documentary, filmed on location in , chronicles the life and witness of Blessed Carlo Acutis. It features photos, interviews and recollections with family, friends and others who knew him. ( (30 min.) Blessed Carlo Acutis – From London to the World: This EWTN documentary on the London connection to Blessed Carlo Acutis features his mother, Antonia, and Fr. Alexander Sherbrooke , whose dynamic parish in Soho mirrors Carlo's intense devotion to the Blessed Sacrament. ( Airs 11:30 a.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET , Wednesday, June 2 .) (30 min.)

This EWTN documentary on the connection to Blessed Carlo Acutis features his mother, Antonia, and Fr. , whose dynamic parish in Soho mirrors Carlo's intense devotion to the Blessed Sacrament. ( (30 min.) A Journey With Carlo: The impact of Blessed Carlo Acutis is felt in the lives of the young people who knew him well. Hear first-hand accounts from friends and family who paint a poignant picture of this remarkable young man in this short 20-minute documentary. ( Airs 5:30 p.m. ET , Wednesday, June 2 and 2:30 a.m. , Thursday, June 3 .)

The impact of Blessed Carlo Acutis is felt in the lives of the young people who knew him well. Hear first-hand accounts from friends and family who paint a poignant picture of this remarkable young man in this short 20-minute documentary. ( Signs – Eucharistic Miracles: An examination of five Eucharistic miracles based on research conducted by Blessed Carlo Acutis prior to his death. These miraculous events, recognized by the Church, occurred in Poland , Italy , Argentina and Mexico . ( Airs 4 p.m. ET , Wednesday, June 2 and 10 p.m. ET , Saturday, June 5 .) (60 min.)

An examination of five Eucharistic miracles based on research conducted by Blessed Carlo Acutis prior to his death. These miraculous events, recognized by the Church, occurred in , , and . ( (60 min.) My Highway to Heaven – Carlo Acutis and the Eucharist: Carlo Acutis' biographer and others share personal stories of his extraordinary love, reverence and devotion to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, and his deep devotion to Our Lady. (Airs 6 p.m. ET , Saturday, June 5 .) (60 min.)

