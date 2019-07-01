EWTN Wins Big - Again - at 2019 Gabriel Awards

An episode featuring the life and legacy of St. Athanasius of Alexandria from EWTN's "The Doctors of the Church" series won first place in the "English Language Television Special or Documentary Less Than 60 Minutes" category ( http://bit.ly/DoctorsStAthanasius ), while "Un Camino Inesperado," an EWTN original J.R.R. Tolkien special, won the "Spanish Language Television Documentary Less Than 60 Minutes" category. (The English language version of this special premieres 8 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12 on EWTN, www.ewtn.com/channelfinder .) In addition, "Inside EWTN" ( www.insideewtn.com ), a blog that spotlights some of EWTN's most intriguing guests and people behind the camera, won first place in the "Best Blog" category.

Second place wins included "Mother Cabrini," in the "Film" category, (http://bit.ly/MotherCabrini), "The Roamin' Catholic" in the "English Language Children's Narrative Television" category, (http://bit.ly/RoaminCatholic), and "Real Life Catholic" in the "English Language Teen Specific Television" category (http://bit.ly/RealLifeCatholic). In the latter show, Host Christ Stefanick takes viewers to unusual places in the U.S. and abroad where real-life Catholics practice their faith even in the middle of a cranberry bog!

"EWTN has continued its focus on creating more and more original, high-quality movies, documentaries, and docu-dramas," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "That's why we are especially pleased this year that the Gabriel judges honored two new viewer favorites: 'The Doctors of the Church' documentary as well as 'Mother Cabrini,' a high-end production with gorgeous period sets and exceptional acting, which Cristiana Video filmed for us in Italy and the U.S."

A series called "They Might be Saints" received an honorable mention in the "Narrative Storytelling" category for its episodes on The Martyrs of La Florida; Bishop Frederic Baraga; and The Journey of Sister Marie de Mandat-Grancey, which were filmed in the locales in which these potential saints lived and worked (http://bit.ly/TheyMightBeSaints).

EWTN also captured a second place win for "English Language Television Station of the Year."

"EWTN has been reaching out more and more to young adults and teens as well as children not only with high-quality television programming, but with digital properties, as well as a free EWTN app, podcasts, live streams, and blogs," Warsaw said. "So I was also pleased to see that two of our best young adult and children's programs, 'Real Life Catholic' and 'The Roamin' Catholic,' as well as our 'Inside EWTN' blog, were honored for excellence."

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 300 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network

Related Links

http://www.ewtn.com

