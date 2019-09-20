EWTN's "Mother Cabrini" Film To Be Screened at Italian Parliament

IRONDALE, Ala., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (EWTN) – "Mother Cabrini," an EWTN original film produced by CRISTIANA Video, will be screened by the Chamber of Deputies at the Palazzo Montecitrorio in Rome at 4 p.m. local time, Sept. 24. (Italy's Chamber of Deputies is equivalent to the U.S. House of Representatives or Britain's House of Commons.) The event will feature the premiere of the Italian-dubbed version of the film, a high-end original production that features period sets and exceptional acting.

"We are both proud and honored that this award-winning film is being recognized b Italy's Chamber of Deputies," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw, who will be attendance at the screening. "We hope the event will bring even greater attention to Mother Cabrini and her extraordinary story."

"Mother Cabrini is the patron saint of migrants [and the first American saint]," said Daniela Gurrieri of CRISTIANA Video, who wrote, directed, and co-produced the movie for EWTN with her husband Fabio Carini. "This is why the event is being screened just a few days before the Day of the Migrant, which Pope Francis scheduled for Sept. 29 this year. Having an example of love for migrants is culturally very important. The Chamber of Deputies is the center of political decisions, and to show "Mother Cabrini' there means that we, as a nation are going to listen to what she has to say."

The screening will be preceded by a greeting from Chamber President Roberto Fico, and an introduction from Archbishop Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization. In addition, Parliamentary Deputy Maurizio Lupi, who proposed the event, and Gurrieri herself will speak.

The film doesn't just chronicle the more than 67 schools, orphanages, and hospitals Mother Cabrini founded in America and around the world. Instead, the film tells the story of how Mother Cabrini overcame all the unexpected obstacles that she encountered, which is what makes the film so human and dramatic and the future saint such a compelling figure.

"We feel very thankful to God for this opportunity to contribute to the knowledge of Mother Cabrini in Italy," Gurrieri said. "It's not common for a film to be screened by the Chamber of Deputies, and even less common to have the President of the Chamber introduce the event. I hope the film will move hearts, but also spirits and minds to find true solutions for so many sufferings. Mother Cabrini helped Italian immigrants. I wish her love for them could be a real example for today."

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 300 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

The film is available at http://bit.ly/CabriniDVD. Find out more about the film at http://bit.ly/MotherCabriniFilm.

