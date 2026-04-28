eX² Technology Announces Long-Term Dark Fiber Agreement on Navajo County Middle-Mile Network, Strengthening Strategic Southwest Connectivity Corridor

20-Year Agreement Underscores eX²'s Integrated Operations, Maintenance & Commercialization (OM&C) Model and Long-Term Infrastructure Partnership Approach

OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eX² Technology, a single source solution for those seeking to build, scale or future proof their communications infrastructure, today announced the execution of a dark fiber Indefeasible Right of Use (IRU) agreement for dedicated fiber capacity with an Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (ILEC) on the Navajo County middle-mile fiber network in Arizona.

The 20-year agreement leverages the full 106-mile Navajo County middle-mile route and represents continued momentum in the commercialization of strategic middle-mile infrastructure across the Southwest. Positioned within a rapidly evolving regional connectivity landscape, Northeastern Arizona is emerging as a critical link in broader inter-state infrastructure corridors, supporting increased demand for resilient, high-capacity network routes across adjacent markets.

"This agreement reflects the long-term vision behind Navajo County's investment in middle-mile infrastructure," said Bryan Layton, Navajo County Manager. "By partnering with eX², we are ensuring this network is not only built to carrier-grade standards but also operated, maintained and commercialized in a way that delivers sustained value to service providers, businesses and communities across the region."

The Navajo County middle-mile network was designed and constructed by eX² Technology on behalf of Navajo County and funded through a combination of federal and state resources, including American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds awarded to the State of Arizona and subsequently allocated through Arizona Commerce Authority's (ACA) Rural Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program.

As Navajo County's exclusive Operations, Maintenance, and Commercialization (OM&C) partner, eX² Technology is responsible for the long-term performance, reliability and monetization of the network. This integrated model enables eX² Technology to deliver a full suite of carrier-grade infrastructure services, ensuring that publicly funded assets are not only deployed successfully, but maintained and monetized effectively over time.

"Our focus is not just on designing and building infrastructure, but on maintaining and commercializing it over the long term," said Jay Jorgensen, COO of eX² Technology. "For more than a decade, we have structured and executed long-term, exclusive agreements that enable our public-sector partners to maximize the value of their network assets while delivering reliable, scalable connectivity to carriers, hyperscalers, utilities, and other critical stakeholders."

The agreement supports the ILEC's broader initiative to expand network capacity, enhance route diversity and deliver high-performance services across its footprint. More broadly, it reflects increasing demand from regional and national stakeholders seeking access to strategically located, carrier-neutral middle-mile infrastructure.

With growing infrastructure investment and interconnection activity across the Southwest, the Navajo County network is uniquely positioned within a network of emerging high-capacity corridors. eX² Technology continues to work with carriers, hyperscale providers, utilities, and public-sector entities to extend and integrate these routes, reinforcing the region's role as a critical connectivity hub.

Through its OM&C model, eX² provides:

Long-term asset stewardship and performance assurance

Carrier-grade operations and maintenance

Strategic commercialization and market engagement

Scalable infrastructure solutions aligned to evolving regional demand

This approach enables repeatable success for public-sector clients while creating a reliable foundation for private-sector investment and network expansion.

Organizations interested in accessing dark fiber along the Navajo County middle-mile route or exploring partnership opportunities across eX²'s growing Southwest footprint are encouraged to visit https://ex2technology.com/navajo-county.

"This agreement demonstrates how strategic infrastructure, combined with experienced long-term partners, can unlock lasting regional impact," added Jorgensen. "We are committed to delivering and sustaining the networks that power economic growth, connectivity and innovation."

About eX² Technology

eX² Technology is a single source solution for organizations seeking to build, scale, or future proof their communications infrastructure. The company is a turnkey network services provider, integrating design and construction with operations, maintenance and network asset commercialization. eX² specializes in fiber optic network solutions and services and partnering with public and private entities to deliver broadband, intelligent transportation, smart city and private network systems.

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SOURCE eX2 Technology