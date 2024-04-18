Ex-Tripadvisor CEO's newest venture, Give Freely, partners with Change to power online donations

The philanthropic browser extension lets consumers donate to over 1.3 million nonprofits thanks to Change's extensive network

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Freely , an innovative company committed to harnessing the collective power of online commerce for charitable good, announces today that it is partnering with Change , a leading donation processing and compliance platform, to power charitable donations collected via their browser extension. When consumers use Give Freely's free browser extension to find discount codes and coupons, they save real money and the affiliate fee is donated to their nonprofit of choice.

This partnership with Change enables Give Freely users the option to support over 1.3 million nonprofits with their donations. Change's resilient infrastructure and donation payouts solution adds an additional layer of security, ensuring that donations only reach verified organizations that meet strict IRS compliance standards. With Change's extensive network of nonprofits, users have unparalleled choice and confidence in directing their savings towards causes that matter to them.

"It's really important that our users have the flexibility to donate to any causes they care about while balancing the need for nonprofit verification and compliance. With Change's robust nonprofit vetting standards, we know that every single donation payout would be sent to verified, legitimate organizations. This extra verification gives our users confidence that every donation made is actually going to legitimate charities."

– Steve Kaufer, CEO & Co-Founder

Several reputable charities have signed on as launch partners with Give Freely, including Charity: Water, Susan G. Komen, and UNICEF USA. Since launching last October, thousands of shoppers have signed up, already generating tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

This strategic alliance couldn't come at a more crucial time, following the closure of AmazonSmile, which left many nonprofits scrambling for much-needed financial support. Give Freely's free browser extension is well positioned to address this gap and encourages their mission to grow a culture of philanthropy at all economic levels.

About Give Freely

Give Freely is a mission-driven company incorporated with the sole purpose of harnessing the collective power of online commerce for charitable good. Started and funded by Steve Kaufer, the visionary co-founder and longtime leader of Tripadvisor, 100% of every affiliate dollar that comes to Give Freely goes to a pool of over 1.3 million charities. Its first product is a shopping browser extension that helps people save money and raise money for charity while they shop online. Give Freely acts as a shopping assistant, finding coupons at more than 10,000 online stores and then automatically applying those coupons to save shoppers money, instantly. Give Freely is incorporated as a public benefit limited liability company.

About Change

Change is the leading donation processing platform that enables companies to engage socially conscious consumers. With Change, companies can seamlessly donate to any charity, maintain regulatory compliance, and track donation data in real-time. Change is backed by Freestyle and NEA.

