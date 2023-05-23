Topicals Partners with Change to Prioritize Mental Health and Launch their Inaugural Mental Health Fund

Change powers community-driven donations at checkout that benefit the fund.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topicals , the revolutionary skincare company seeking to transform the way people feel about their skin through effective products and mental health advocacy, and Change , a technology platform powering donations, announced today their strategic partnership to provide mental health support for marginalized communities. Change powers the community-driven donations at checkout that benefit Topicals' new Mental Health Fund. This announcement comes during Mental Health Awareness Month and underlines how mental health and skin health are intrinsically connected.

Topicals awarded funding to five women-founded organizations that support mental health within BIPOC communities as part of their inaugural Mental Health Fund. Together, Topicals and these organizations will create programming that encourages personal well-being and builds safe spaces, fostering community building, combating loneliness, and establishing genuine relationships.

Change's powerful donations API enables Topicals to seamlessly integrate charitable giving into their checkout process, providing customers the opportunity to contribute to one of the organizations in the Mental Health Fund. This creates a stronger sense of belonging for Topical customers, empowering them to support their own communities. By handling the payment and regulatory requirements, Change enables Topicals to engage with their customers and launch effective impact campaigns. Additionally, Topicals will implement an impact tracker, powered by Change, to keep their community updated on donation progress.

"We're thrilled to partner with Change to provide our customers with the opportunity to support organizations they feel passionate about and create an ecosystem around giving that feels organic and participatory." - Natalie Browne Holmes, Community Impact Manager, Topicals

Topicals was founded with mental health in mind. Studies show that people with chronic skin conditions are 2-6 times more likely to experience depression and anxiety than their peers, and it's crucial for Topicals to support and uplift their communities.

"I know the toll skin conditions can take on our self-image. That's why Topicals is investing in organizations creating community-centric spaces via our Mental Health Fund. It's important to us that we help those struggling with mental and skin health feel less alone and more supported in their journey towards healing." - Olamide Olowe, CEO, Topicals

The organizations in the Mental Health Fund are Sad Girls Club, A Safe Space Mentor, Hike Clerb, NOLA Black Mental Health Matters, and WalkGood LA. In partnership with these organizations, Topicals will provide access to free therapy, combat the stigma around mental health, and create safe spaces for communities of color.

About Change

Change is the leading donation processing platform that enables companies to engage a new generation of socially conscious consumers. With Change, organizations can seamlessly donate to 200,000+ charities, maintain regulatory compliance, and track donation data in real-time. Change is backed by Freestyle and NEA.

About Topicals

Topicals is transforming the way you feel about skin through effective science-backed products and mental health advocacy. Our mission is to remind you that you make skin look good–not the other way around.

SOURCE CHANGE