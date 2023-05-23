Topicals Partners with Change to Prioritize Mental Health and Launch their Inaugural Mental Health Fund

News provided by

CHANGE

23 May, 2023, 09:19 ET

Change powers community-driven donations at checkout that benefit the fund.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topicals, the revolutionary skincare company seeking to transform the way people feel about their skin through effective products and mental health advocacy, and Change, a technology platform powering donations, announced today their strategic partnership to provide mental health support for marginalized communities. Change powers the community-driven donations at checkout that benefit Topicals' new Mental Health Fund. This announcement comes during Mental Health Awareness Month and underlines how mental health and skin health are intrinsically connected.

Topicals awarded funding to five women-founded organizations that support mental health within BIPOC communities as part of their inaugural Mental Health Fund. Together, Topicals and these organizations will create programming that encourages personal well-being and builds safe spaces, fostering community building, combating loneliness, and establishing genuine relationships.

Change's powerful donations API enables Topicals to seamlessly integrate charitable giving into their checkout process, providing customers the opportunity to contribute to one of the organizations in the Mental Health Fund. This creates a stronger sense of belonging for Topical customers, empowering them to support their own communities. By handling the payment and regulatory requirements, Change enables Topicals to engage with their customers and launch effective impact campaigns. Additionally, Topicals will implement an impact tracker, powered by Change, to keep their community updated on donation progress.

"We're thrilled to partner with Change to provide our customers with the opportunity to support organizations they feel passionate about and create an ecosystem around giving that feels organic and participatory." - Natalie Browne Holmes, Community Impact Manager, Topicals

Topicals was founded with mental health in mind. Studies show that people with chronic skin conditions are 2-6 times more likely to experience depression and anxiety than their peers, and it's crucial for Topicals to support and uplift their communities.

"I know the toll skin conditions can take on our self-image. That's why Topicals is investing in organizations creating community-centric spaces via our Mental Health Fund. It's important to us that we help those struggling with mental and skin health feel less alone and more supported in their journey towards healing." - Olamide Olowe, CEO, Topicals

The organizations in the Mental Health Fund are Sad Girls Club, A Safe Space Mentor, Hike Clerb, NOLA Black Mental Health Matters, and WalkGood LA. In partnership with these organizations, Topicals will provide access to free therapy, combat the stigma around mental health, and create safe spaces for communities of color.

About Change
Change is the leading donation processing platform that enables companies to engage a new generation of socially conscious consumers. With Change, organizations can seamlessly donate to 200,000+ charities, maintain regulatory compliance, and track donation data in real-time. Change is backed by Freestyle and NEA.

About Topicals
Topicals is transforming the way you feel about skin through effective science-backed products and mental health advocacy. Our mission is to remind you that you make skin look good–not the other way around.

SOURCE CHANGE

Also from this source

Snappy Partners with Change to Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey and Syria

Former Director of AmazonSmile Sachin Shah Joins Change Advisory Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.