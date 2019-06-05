eX2 Technology Heads Up $34M Intelligent Transportation System Project for Indiana Toll Road

OMAHA, Neb., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eX2 Technology LLC has finalized an agreement with the Indiana Toll Road Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) to extend the fiber optic backbone and intelligent transportation system (ITS) along the I-80/I-90 Indiana Toll Road. eX² Technology will design and build more than 85 miles of conduit and fiber optic cable between mile markers 0 to 23 and 92 to 157 as well as install ITS devices along the entire 157-mile Indiana Toll Road (ITR) route and many electrical service connections. The completed system will provide the ITRCC with the ability to offer advanced incident messaging, monitor traffic flows and reduce speeds when necessary along the toll highway system from the Illinois to the Ohio border as well as detect wrong way motorists on a select number of ramps. The multi-phased, $34M-project kicked off in March 2019 with construction expected to begin in June 2019.

As part of the project's scope of work, eX² Technology will install and integrate approximately 20 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, 13 dynamic message signs (DMS) and a wrong way detection system (WWDS) on two ITR exit ramps. The WWDS will include detection, "Wrong Way" signs with flashing LEDs and an alert that is broadcast to the advanced traffic management system at the ITRCC Control Center for notification and review. Mainline and ramp toll plazas will be integrated onto the fiber network to serve as the primary communications route back to the ITRCC Administration Building in Elkhart, Ind.

"eX² is thrilled to be part of the ITRCC's continued expansion of their ITS program", said Misty Stine, executive vice president, eX² Technology. "We have deep roots in the transportation sector and are dedicated to providing the ITRCC with industry-leading solutions and services to enable a smarter, more connected roadway."

"This project demonstrates the ITRCC's commitment to providing a safer roadway system for our customers, employees and communities," said Nic Barr, President and CEO, ITRCC. "It directly aligns with our goal for investing in technologies that reduce the frequency and severity of incidents along the Indiana Toll Road. We chose to partner with eX² because of its strong commitment to safety and its proven experience with similar statewide ITS deployments."

eX² Technology anticipates project completion during the fourth quarter of 2020.

About eX² Technology

eX² Technology, LLC is a single source solution for those seeking to build, scale or upgrade their communications infrastructure. We provide robust broadband, critical infrastructure, intelligent transportation and private network solutions and services with greater efficiency, less cost and a streamlined acquisition process. For more information about eX² Technology and its full suite of services, visit www.ex2technology.com.

