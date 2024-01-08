Exactis Innovation and SOPHiA GENETICS Announce Collaboration on Multimodal Data Analytics

Insights from multimodal datasets on the platform fuel cancer research in Canada

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced a collaboration with Exactis Innovation, based in Montreal, Quebec, who will contribute to cancer research and data-driven decision-making through SOPHiA GENETICS' multimodal real-world data offering.

Exactis Innovation is a non-profit network of hospital partners across Canada dedicated to improving cancer survivorship through the acceleration of data-driven decision-making. Exactis will join the SOPHiA DDM™ network and leverage the SOPHiA DDM™ platform to access global real-world data insights from multimodal datasets. By joining the SOPHiA DDM™ network, Exactis researchers will access to a global network of data that will provide robust, diverse insights to help support research for its Canadian population.

"Our enhanced focus on real-world data positions us as a key resource for impartial insights for both industry and public sectors. Our participation in contributing to, and learning from, the collective intelligence enabled by SOPHiA GENETICS stems from our belief that the path to superior data-driven decisions lies in overcoming borders and utilizing top-tier, ready-to-use real world data," said Kostas Trakas, PhD., CEO, Exactis Innovation.

"It is our continued goal to improve health outcomes for patients globally by equipping local health institutions with the technology needed to exercise data-driven medicine," said Jurgi Camblong, PhD., CEO and Co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "As health data consumption grows and becomes increasingly complex and multifaceted, it is imperative that healthcare organizations have the ability to process data in a timely manner and receive highly accurate results. SOPHiA GENETICS and Exactis Innovation have the shared vision to improve cancer survivorship in Canada by unlocking insights from medical data and contributing to a global collective intelligence."

The collaboration will also enable Exactis to implement leading cancer testing solutions for its patient population, including MSK-ACCESS® and MSK-IMPACT® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ and HRD testing. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will support Exactis in its ability to increase the volume and speed of next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing and tumor profiling.

"From our modest beginnings in Montreal, our network now includes 16 cancer sites throughout Canada. Our collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS empowers us with advanced tools, enhancing our capabilities in data-driven medicine. This partnership places Canadians at the forefront of a global initiative, leveraging real world data to elevate patient care, inform critical health decisions, and foster groundbreaking discoveries," said Gerald Batist, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Exactis Innovation and Director of the Segal Cancer Centre at the Jewish General Hospital.

Exactis leads Canada's most extensive pan-cancer research initiative, encompassing nearly 10,000 patients.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Jurgi Camblong, PhD., CEO and Co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS, will present at the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. PST. More details can be found at ir.sophiagenetics.com.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.com or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS