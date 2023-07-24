Exafluence Named Solutions Partner of the Year by MongoDB

Leading data and analytics platform recognized for excellence in harnessing MongoDB technology to drive innovation and business impact

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exafluence, a leading domain-centric data and analytics firm, today announced it has been named Solutions Provider of the Year by leading developer data platform provider MongoDB. The announcement was shared earlier this month at MongoDB.local NYC, an educational conference for the company's developer community, partner network, and customers. The award acknowledges exceptional joint success with customers in MongoDB's extensive partner ecosystem. It honors the ability to provide innovative solutions that harness the full power of MongoDB's technology, delivering enhanced and efficient problem solving for customers.

As a MongoDB Solutions Partner, Exafluence pulls from its deep expertise in data management, analytics, and machine learning to help organizations unlock the full potential of their data - providing scalable and customized solutions that drive business growth and optimize operational efficiency. Exafluence has pioneered several highly strategic healthcare and financial services solutions on MongoDB across regulatory compliance and care quality management. Recently, this included optimizing the data in MongoDB to develop a mobile application and data store for a 300,000+ member pension plan, as well as a Covid Assessment Application to assist members through the pandemic.

"We have long valued our partnership with MongoDB and the incredible results our collaboration delivers to clients around the world. It is an incredible honor to be recognized for this work as the Solutions Partner of the Year for 2023," said Ravikiran Dharmavaram, CEO of Exafluence. "I'm especially grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team, who continuously strive to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We remain committed to leveraging MongoDB's powerful technology to help organizations across industries leverage data to drive real business change on a global scale."

The accolade reinforces Exafluence as a leading data management and analytics player. With a shared vision of enabling organizations to thrive in the data-driven world, Exafluence and MongoDB are poised to continue their collaborative journey, empowering businesses to unleash the full ability of their data for transformative outcomes.

"The demands on global businesses have never been greater, they are under pressure to modernize, innovate, and deliver business outcomes that drive success faster than ever. By combining MongoDB Atlas and Exafluence's healthcare industry experience, we are able to accelerate modernization efforts and ensure organizations are ready for the future," said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Asia at MongoDB. "We're extremely proud of our partnership with Exafluence and look forward to our continued collaboration, as we work together to empower businesses to harness data and build modern applications."

For more information on how Exafluence is giving customers a competitive advantage please visit: https://www.exafluence.com/

About Exafluence: Exafluence is a domain-centric data and analytics firm specializing in utilizing modern digital technologies to enhance the competitive advantage of clients in their marketplace. Using open-source technology, Exafluence delivers an end-to-end analytics solution that can be mounted on top of any platform to realize use cases at least 60 percent faster and cheaper than any other service providers in the market today. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven track record, Exafluence enables organizations to harness the power of their data for digital transformation and tangible change - effectively moving from data to decision to dollars. To learn more, visit exafluence.com.

About MongoDB: Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, our developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com

