Examity Appoints Veteran EdTech Executive to Lead Client Services

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the online proctoring solution recognized as one of America's fastest-growing education technology companies, today announced the appointment of Sue Kaminski as VP, Account Management. With two decades of experience in client services and business development roles, Kaminski will bring vision and strategy to Examity's account management team at a time of accelerating growth for the online testing industry.

"Online learning and assessment continue to play a transformative role in expanding access to opportunities for education, training, and certification," said Kaminski. "Examity works with some of the most forward-thinking universities, certification providers, and testing platforms in the world, and I look forward to supporting our collective efforts to evolve and advance together."

In the new role, Kaminski will define and execute a strategy to support Examity's partnerships with hundreds of education and certification providers worldwide, including Adobe, Epic, and Western Governors University. An experienced account management executive with deep expertise in the online testing industry, she previously served as the Vice President of Client Success at the assessment provider Prometric. Kaminski has also held leadership roles at EJ Caimen, Match Converge, and National Retail Services.

"As the online assessment industry expands and the needs of providers become more sophisticated, test integrity solutions will set themselves apart by combining subject matter expertise with responsiveness to customer needs," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "Sue's unique combination of industry experience and a track record of success will further Examity's ongoing efforts to provide responsive, best-in-class support for our clients, from universities to certification providers."

Founded in 2013, Examity offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for three consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to ensure test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution.

