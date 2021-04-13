Examity Named A 2021 Fast 50 Company by Boston Business Journal

BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity today announced that it has been named to the Boston Business Journal's exclusive 2021 Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. As the remote learning and assessment landscape continues to transform, the online proctoring pioneer's expansion reflects its ability to respond to the needs of education and certification providers across the country and around the world.

"The past year has underscored the urgency of expanding access to online learning and assessment," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "We're grateful for the opportunity to support organizations and providers by bringing security, integrity, and transparency to bear on their certification and testing efforts."

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on a formula that counts revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. The numbers were crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal's research department.

"The economic shutdown sent a lot of companies' strategies and financials into uncharted territory in 2020, but as the Fast 50 illustrates, Greater Boston's fastest-growth companies pivoted and prospered despite it all," Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

A Fast 50 special publication is scheduled to run in the May 21 weekly edition of the Business Journal and online that week as well. A private virtual honoree celebration to honor this year's Fast 50 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 19 , where the rankings will be released.

Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2017 and $1 million in 2020 were considered.

For the complete list of 2021 Fast 50 companies, visit the BBJ's website here .

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 43 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.

Founded in 2013, Examity was the first solution to provide certification providers and education institutions around the world with a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. The company's expert proctors and proprietary technology create a secure, streamlined experience for millions of test-takers per year. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America's best startup employers.

Examity was founded to meet the needs of assessment providers, colleges, and employers looking to protect test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

