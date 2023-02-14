Exascend Unveils 15.36 TB Ultra High-Capacity High-Availability Enterprise and Wide-Temperature U.2 SSDs

TAIPEI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, Inc., a leader in industrial-grade, enterprise-class and cinematography flash storage solutions, announces new ultra-high-capacity industrial- and enterprise-grade PCIe NVMe U.2 SSDs in 16 TB, or 15,360 GB capacity.

Performance and capacity that power cloud and edge servers

Exascend's PCIe Gen3 U.2 SSDs – the PE3 and PI3 series – are available in up to 16 TB, perfectly powering cloud and edge servers.

U.2 SSDs have some characteristics that give them an edge over M.2 SSDs, such as better thermal performance, high IOPs, low latency, low power consumption, and the ability to come out with higher capacities due to their 2.5-inch form factor – making U.2 ideal for enterprise data centers switching from traditional HDDs to high-performing SSDs.

Pushing the envelope of NVMe storage density

This time around, Exascend is pushing the envelope of SSD storage density with its 15.36 TB U.2 offering. Featured in Exascend's PCIe 3.0 PE3 and PI3 series, the drives are available in standard and wide temperature configurations for deployment across varied enterprise and industrial workloads. The Industrial-grade U.2 SSDs are capable of operating between -40 and 85°C, delivering true PCIe performance even in rugged and demanding applications.

Consistent 3,500 MB/s write performance and low latency

Exascend's 15.36 TB U.2 SSDs feature high I/O performance and low latency for optimized data processing time. The industrial-grade PI3 15.36 TB U.2 SSD offers read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, with 4K random read and write IOPs rated at 700K and 600K, respectively. The enterprise-class PE3 15.36 TB U.2 SSD also boasts 3,500 MB/s maximum speeds with its sustained 4K read and write IOPs sitting at 700K and 95K for the full drive test run.

Built-in hardware power loss protection (PLP) for reliability

All Exascend U.2 SSDs are engineered with our end-to-end Data Path Protection and Dual Power Loss Protection (PLP) technologies for optimum data security and integrity. The integrated hardware PLP design greatly reduces the risks of data corruption and loss in the event of a sudden power outage. Additionally, Exascend also supports the configuration of 8 TB U.2 drives with RAID1 setting enabled, providing clients that prioritize data integrity and full recovery with the "automatic backup and recovery" functionality. As an added benefit, U.2 SSDs support hot-swap by design, offering an added layer of flexibility.

Availability and warranty

PE3 15.36 TB U.2 is available immediately, with the PI3 15.36 TB U.2 following suit in March. Both series are offered in capacities from 480 GB to 15.36 TB. The PE3 series is backed by Exascend's five-year limited warranty, while the PI3, a three-year limited warranty.

To place an order, submit an inquiry to Exascend or reach out to your assigned Exascend representative.

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-oriented provider of innovative standard and custom storage solutions specialized in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. Since its founding, the company has been awarded more than 60 U.S. and worldwide patents on storage-related technologies. With full product lines of enterprise and industrial PCIe NVMe and SATA-III SSDs, CFexpress, CFast, SD, microSD cards, card readers and DRAM, Exascend's capabilities span across hardware, firmware, software, product engineering, manufacturing and customization services. Exascend takes pride in enabling its global customers to push the boundary of possibilities and to differentiate with quality, reliability and flexibility – Inspiration to Innovation. For more information, visit: https://exascend.com/.

SOURCE Exascend