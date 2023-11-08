Exascend Unveils Automotive Storage Solutions for Connected Vehicles

Exascend

08 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, a service-oriented provider of innovative storage and memory solutions, today announced its EM500 series e.MMC and microSD500 series memory cards to meet rising data storage demands of connected and autonomous vehicles. These products, equipped with advanced 3D TLC NAND flash technology, are designed to withstand temperatures up to 105°C and cater to automotive applications, including ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, and high-definition mapping.

The Exascend EM500 e.MMC and microSD500 memory cards are to meet rising data storage demands of connected and autonomous vehicles.
The Exascend EM500 offers capacities from 4GB to 256GB and delivers sequential read/write speeds up to 295 MB/s and 210 MB/s in HS400 data transfer mode. The EM500 series comes in a compact 153-ball FBGA package compliant with the JEDEC e.MMC v5.1 standard. Features include LDPC ECC, power loss protection, wear leveling, IOPS optimization, read disturb prevention, secure erase, write protection and Field Firmware Update (FFU). Furthermore, Exascend provides customizable firmware and long-term support to meet specific customer requirements.

For removable storage requirements, Exascend's microSD500 series comes in capacities from 8GB to 256GB with speed class V30/U3/C10 and performance class A2. Its ruggedized and IP67-rated design meets stringent criteria for shock, vibration, temperature, and humidity. The microSD500 also incorporates advanced technologies including LDPC ECC, wear leveling, and pseudo SLC (specifically for 8GB and 16GB cards) to deliver sustained performance, low storage latency, and high endurance.

Manufactured in Exascend's IATF 16949 certified facility, both the EM500 and microSD500 undergo rigorous quality control testing, including extensive wide-temperature burn-in tests spanning from -40°C to +105°C, ensuring optimal performance even in the harshest conditions. Both series are currently undergoing AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualification.

"As data from connected and autonomous vehicles grows exponentially, the next generation of these vehicles requires robust storage to enable cutting-edge applications," said Frank Chen, Exascend CEO. "Our new EM500 and microSD500 series offer uncompromising reliability and performance engineered specifically for demanding automotive workloads."

Samples of the EM500 and microSD500 are available now. For more information, visit the EM500 and microSD500 pages on Exascend's website.

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-oriented provider of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, specializing in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. With more than 60 patents worldwide, we offer a wide range of storage solutions including SSDs, memory cards, managed NAND, and DRAM. With end-to-end capabilities spanning hardware, firmware, software, engineering, manufacturing, and customization, we empower global customers to push the boundaries of innovation, offering quality, reliability, and flexibility. Learn more at exascend.com.

SOURCE Exascend

