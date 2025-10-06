State of Arkansas Engages EXCEL Services Corporation for Comprehensive Nuclear Feasibility Study

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Arkansas has formally engaged EXCEL Services Corporation to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study on the development of new nuclear energy generation within the state. The contract was executed on September 26, 2025.

The scope of the study encompasses a rigorous evaluation of the advantages and disadvantages associated with nuclear power in Arkansas, including economic, environmental, and workforce considerations. The assessment will further address optimal siting, safety protocols, advanced technology options, including large, small modular, and micro reactors. Other areas of consideration include critical infrastructure requirements, such as transmission and transportation capabilities. EXCEL Services Corporation will provide interim findings, a draft report, and a final report within a ten-month period.

Donald Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of EXCEL Services Corporation, stated: "We are honored by the confidence placed in us by the Arkansas legislature. Nuclear power presents a significant opportunity to enhance the state's energy independence, support industrial growth, and foster long-term workforce development. We are committed to delivering an assessment that is both practical and forward-looking."

Representative Jack Ladyman commented, "Arkansas is committed to exploring every avenue to secure our energy future. This feasibility study will ensure that our decisions are informed by the best available expertise and analysis. We selected EXCEL because of its experience and expertise and look forward to reviewing the findings on how nuclear energy can contribute to our state's prosperity and resilience."

This initiative builds upon EXCEL's longstanding history of supporting governments, regulatory bodies, and utilities in evaluating the strategic role of nuclear energy to meet future needs. For over four decades, EXCEL has delivered technical, engineering, and regulatory expertise across the nuclear sector—from assisting governments and licensing advanced technologies to advising utilities on the safe and reliable operation of existing nuclear facilities.

With extensive experience in both operating reactors and deploying new nuclear technologies, EXCEL Services Corporation offers a proven model for jurisdictions considering nuclear power as part of their energy strategy. The Arkansas study exemplifies the objective and detailed analysis the firm provides to states and utilities evaluating the prospects of nuclear development.

Donald Hoffman, Founder, President and CEO of EXCEL Services, reacquired full ownership of EXCEL Services in July 2025.

