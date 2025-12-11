Excelsior Charter Schools Partners with Isotec Security to Strengthen Student and Staff Safety with OPENGATE Detection Systems

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotec Security is proud to announce its partnership with Excelsior Charter Schools to enhance campus safety through the implementation of OPENGATE weapons detection systems at the Victorville, California location. As schools across the nation face increasing concerns related to firearm threats, Excelsior is taking proactive steps to protect its students, staff, and visitors with modern, unobtrusive security technology.

Victorville, California, Excelsior Charter School location with OPENGATES from Isotec.

Excelsior Charter Schools selected OPENGATE for its ability to provide high-throughput screening without disrupting the flow of daily school operations. The system offers advanced detection capabilities designed to identify firearms while allowing students and staff to move safely and efficiently through entry points. This supports Excelsior's commitment to maintaining both a secure and welcoming learning environment.

"Schools deserve security solutions that are both effective and respectful of the educational experience," said David Barnes, CEO of Isotec Security. "We are honored to support Excelsior Charter Schools as they take these steps to safeguard their campuses with risk-appropriate security measures. Our work together reflects Isotec's mission to protect communities and ensure that safety never becomes a barrier to learning."

Isotec Security specializes in partnering with K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and public facilities that seek reliable, scalable protection. The deployment of OPENGATE at Excelsior highlights the growing demand for modern security systems that can meet the unique needs of diverse academic environments.

Isotec commends Excelsior Charter Schools for its leadership in prioritizing student and staff safety and remains committed to supporting educational institutions nationwide with solutions that advance security, preparedness, and peace of mind.

About Isotec Security

Founded in 1998, Isotec Security pioneered the Safety Entrance and is a trusted leader in layered security and access control. Its technologies protect government agencies, critical infrastructure, schools, and commercial institutions. With a focus on integration, reliability, and user-friendly operation, Isotec helps organizations prevent threats, protect people and assets, and provide peace of mind in an unpredictable world.

