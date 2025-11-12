Isotec Security Launches IDEAL Streamlined Access Control Systems

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotec Security, the industry leader in Safety Entrances and layered security solutions, proudly announces the official launch of IDEAL: Isotec's Door Entry Access Lock. This new product line provides advanced access control for spaces where traditional full-size Safety Entrances may not be practical, offering flexible, scalable, and cost-effective protection for today's evolving threat landscape.

Isotec Security's IDEAL OG system.

Isotec has long set the standard with its trusted mantrap systems, safeguarding high-security environments nationwide. The IDEAL line continues that legacy by delivering reliable security in a compact, adaptable form. These plug-and-play systems bring powerful access control to facilities of all sizes without the space or infrastructure demands of traditional portals.

About the IDEAL Product Line

IDEAL is a ready-out-of-the-box solution that integrates with existing technology. Designed for single and double-door applications, each unit boosts security with a 1,200 lb holding force maglock that can be installed by general maintenance staff without the need for an electrician.

The product line debuts with three versatile configurations:

IDEAL BP (Buzz-In / Panic Lock) : A standalone option that enables remote-controlled entry through Buzz-In Mode or immediate lockdown during emergencies with Panic Lock Mode. Ideal for reception desks, administrative areas, and locations requiring simple, effective control and emergency response.





: A standalone option that enables remote-controlled entry through Buzz-In Mode or immediate lockdown during emergencies with Panic Lock Mode. Ideal for reception desks, administrative areas, and locations requiring simple, effective control and emergency response. IDEAL MD (Metal Detection) : Integrates directly with standard walk-through metal detectors to lock doors automatically when a threat is detected. A manual reset ensures proper threat review before re-entry.





: Integrates directly with standard walk-through metal detectors to lock doors automatically when a threat is detected. A manual reset ensures proper threat review before re-entry. IDEAL OG (OPENGATE Integration): This Bluetooth-enabled version of IDEAL pairs with OPENGATE mobile weapons detection systems. It automatically locks doors when a metallic threat is detected and includes a manual override for added flexibility.

These solutions represent a natural evolution in Isotec's mission to make high-level protection more accessible, affordable, and adaptable. While full Safety Entrances remain the gold standard for enclosed threat containment, IDEAL offers a powerful alternative where space, budget, or application calls for a smaller footprint.

"Isotec has built a reputation for protecting high-risk environments with our mantrap security portals," said David Barnes, President & CEO at Isotec Security. "With the IDEAL line, we are extending that protection to facilities of all sizes with adaptable, high-performance solutions that honor our history while embracing the future of access control."

Scalable Security for Modern Facilities

IDEAL isn't just for main entry points. It's also perfect for securing interior zones like administrative offices, storage rooms, labs, employee-only areas, schools, government buildings, and corporate campuses. These systems allow clients to selectively strengthen security without significant operational disruption or expensive retrofits.

Whether used independently or as part of a broader layered strategy, IDEAL offers seamless integration with existing systems, weapons detection tools, and emergency protocols. Organizations gain the ability to implement targeted security upgrades wherever they're needed most.

Built on the Isotec Legacy

This product launch reflects Isotec's decades of expertise in safety portals and security integration. From fixed metal detectors to mobile screening tools, Isotec has helped customers meet evolving threats with scalable, tailored access control. Backed by years of engineering excellence and a commitment to customer support, IDEAL offers the same reliability and quality that define every Isotec product. IDEAL systems are available now through Isotec Security and authorized partners.

About Isotec Security

Founded in 1998, Isotec Security pioneered the development of Safety Entrances and has become a trusted leader in layered access control. Its technologies protect some of the most secure facilities on the planet, including government agencies, critical infrastructure, and commercial institutions. With a focus on seamless integration, reliability, and user-friendly operation, Isotec helps organizations prevent threats, protect people and assets, and provide peace of mind in an unpredictable world.

SOURCE Isotec Security, Inc