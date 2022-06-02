Exceptional Children's Foundation Gala Honors Legends of Impact

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF) has announced it will present the 2022 Legends of Impact Awards, at the Celebration of Legends Gala, June 15th, from 6-9 p.m. at the Skirball Cultural Center, Taper Courtyard.

The Legends of Impact Awards pay tribute to ECF benefactors, leadership, staff and service recipients who have had exceptional impacts throughout the nonprofit organization's 76 year history.

Kevin Nealon

"We are thrilled to honor these visionary, dedicated and creative individuals whose contributions have had a legendary impact on our mission progress," said ECF President and CEO Scott D. Bowling.

With more than 350 attendees, the gala event is expected to raise more than $600,000 to support ECF's programs and services for children and adults throughout Los Angeles challenged with developmental, learning, and emotional barriers.

Actor/Comedian Kevin Nealon, best known for Saturday Night Live, Weeds, Man with a Plan and his celebrity online hiking series, HIKING WITH KEVIN, will perform live at the gala. The event will be emceed by Master of Ceremonies, Josh Haskell of ABC7 Eyewitness News.

The outdoor evening festivities will include a cocktail reception, interactive booths featuring ECF Art Centers Program and Culinary Training Program demonstrations, an art show, silent auction and dinner stations offering a variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Tickets are available online at https://www.ecf.net/gala/

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION (ECF.net): The Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF) was created in 1946 by a group of concerned parents who pooled their resources to create a daycare program for children with developmental disabilities. Over 76 years, ECF has evolved into a nationally-recognized organization serving more than 5,000 people with developmental disabilities and their families annually from 15 program sites, in homes and in the community across Los Angeles County. ECF is the only organization of its kind in California to provide a lifespan of services for children and adults challenged with developmental, learning and emotional barriers—empowering them to reach their greatest potential.

