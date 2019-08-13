Exceptional-Condition TV/Film Production Gear from DFS Up for Bid at Auction

SUN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will be conducting an online auction on August 22 of digital cameras, lenses, sliders, follow focuses, matte boxes, conventional lighting, grip, electronics, a box truck, forklift, and accessories no longer needed for the continuing operations of Digital Film Studios (DFS), a full service audio-visual rental company. The company is owned and operated by Dan Toback and Ted Hayash, both with long experience in the field of motion pictures, television commercials, and web and print advertising.

Tiger Group's Aug. 22nd online auction of surplus equipment from Digital Film Studios features a variety of still photography and motion picture gear, including this Ultra Prime lens set. This Red Pro camera is among the other items available in the auction.

"We are very excited that Digital Film Studios has chosen Tiger to streamline its operations and bring its gear to the marketplace. This auction presents another extraordinary opportunity to acquire equipment from a rental company that has supplied gear for commercials, films and television productions," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development for Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division. "Production companies, rental companies and others can acquire pro-level gear at prices below market at this online auction."

Bidding will commence August 16, 10:00 a.m. (PT) at www.SoldTiger.com. Bidding will close in rapid succession, online auction style, on August 22 at 10:00 a.m. (PT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com. Previews of the assets are available from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (PT) on August 21 at Digital Films Studios, located at 11800 Sheldon St. in Sun Valley.

Key inventory in the sale includes a large offering of Ultra Prime, Zeiss Prime, Canon and Fujinon zoom lenses.

Cameras up for bid include two complete Red Epic Heliums. Camera support equipment includes matte boxes, an Arri follow focus and camera filters. Panasonic 17" monitors and more are also being offered for auction

Available lighting includes conventional and LED units from manufacturers like AadynTech, Kino, Mole Richardson, Cinemills, and Arri. Electrical support equipment up for bid includes an electrical distribution package, 800 AMP Distro boxes, CamLok banded cable, as well as and Bates and DMX cable. Grip equipment includes a wide variety of stands, rigging, hardware, and more.

A Ford F550 box truck with lift gate, and a Crown three-wheel forklift are also up for sale

For further information, visit: www.soldtiger.com or contact Jonathan Holiday: 805-367-3893 or by email at jholiday@tigergroup.com.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday (805) 497-4999, at Jaffe Communications, Bill Parness, 219791@email4pr.com, (908) 789-0700, ext. 100 or Mobile: 732-673-6852.

SOURCE Tiger Group

Related Links

https://www.tigergroup.com

