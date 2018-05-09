Excess Assets of Screen Printing Facility Offered for Sale

BREA, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will conduct an online auction on May 17 for regularly maintained screen printing machines, flash cure units and dryers, plant support, material handling and other equipment no longer needed for the continuing operations of a major screen printing facility in Brea.

"Screen printers, apparel manufacturers, and others in the textile and apparel embellishment industry will find this a unique opportunity to immediately acquire these assets at liquidation prices," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division. "The machinery included in this sale offers buyers a variety of exceptionally well-kept equipment that is perfect for supporting existing operations or new startups."

Online bidding for the equipment will commence May 10 at www.SoldTiger.com. Bidding will close in on May 17 at 10:30 a.m. (PT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at www.SoldTiger.com. Previews of the various assets being offered will be held May 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (PT) at the company's facility in Brea.

Equipment available includes: 18, 16, and 8-station screen printing machines by M&R, including Challenger II and Diamond Back L models as new as 2011, and an M&R I Image ST direct-to-screen system. M&R peripherals include assorted quartz flash cure units, and an In-Tac adhesive machine.

The auction also includes a 2010 Hix Hoss D-Shuttle double transfer press, and a large quantity of aluminum screens, Neumann roller frames, and three late-model M&R belt gas-fired textile dryers.

Plant support equipment up for bid includes a Kaeser 50 HP air compressor, a J.V. Manufacturing Cram-A-Lot trash compactor, pallet racking, label printers, office furniture, and more.

For complete information on the assets up for bid, visit: www.soldtiger.com

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group C&I Division, Jeremy Halford, Managing Director, (805) 497-4999, 194760@email4pr.com; at Parness & Associates Public Relations, Bill Parness, 194760@email4pr.com, (732) 290-0121 or Mobile: 732-673-6852.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excess-assets-of-screen-printing-facility-offered-for-sale-300645257.html

SOURCE Tiger Group

Related Links

http://www.SoldTiger.com

