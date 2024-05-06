Exchange Conference Brings Utility Leaders Together in Indianapolis, to Drive Home the Clean Energy Transition

Landis+Gyr's annual user conference brings over 500 attendees together for grid management technology insights, policy, and networking

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) is bringing utilities, technology innovators, and policymakers together this week to highlight support for flexible management of energy resources, at Exchange 2024, the company's annual user conference.

Held in Indianapolis this year, Exchange will demonstrate how utilities are driving the cleantech transition to electrification, with sessions on grid edge intelligence, flexible demand management, and DER integration.

With more than 500 attendees from across North America and the globe, Exchange presents a rare opportunity for utility industry leaders to network and share ideas.

"There is no better place to learn what is happening at the cutting-edge of grid technology than directly with our customers and technology partners," said Sean Cromie, Executive Vice President of the Americas Region at Landis+Gyr. "We look forward to unveiling the work being done with new and existing partners, to manage the rapidly expanding uses for electric energy, while hearing from policy and energy experts about industry trends and success stories."

The agenda includes over 60 educational sessions, user group meetings, and networking events, held over three days, Exchange attendees also participate in panel discussions and training. Topics include:

Grid edge intelligence sensor technology and the benefits utilities are experiencing from the sensing capabilities of the Revelo ® platform.

platform. New capabilities for consumer engagement and demand management technology to improve load balancing and distribution system management.

EV and DER applications that provide oversight and automated management capabilities for consumers and utilities.

This marks the 16th year Landis+Gyr has hosted Exchange, and the conference continues to track the rapid technology changes occurring in the utility industry. A global leader in intelligent grid infrastructure, Landis+Gyr provides a full suite of solutions, from advanced metering to EV charging and integrated sensing technology as part of the Revelo and Gridstream® Connect platforms for smart utility and smart city applications.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better — since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

