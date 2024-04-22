Advanced Metering Deployment at LG&E, KU Reaches Halfway Point

Landis+Gyr and partner Utility Partners of America are on track to complete the AMI project by the end of 2025

ATLANTA, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced the advanced metering project at Louisville Gas and Electric company and Kentucky Utilities Company is now more than 50-percent complete, on the way to delivering benefits, such as interval energy usage data, to customers.

Landis+Gyr and its partner Utility Partners of America (UPA), began deploying Gridstream® network infrastructure, advanced electric meters and gas meter modules in the fall of 2022 and reached the halfway milestone in February. The project, which includes replacing over a million electric meters and retrofitting more than 300,000 gas meters, is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2025.

"The teams working on this project – from Landis+Gyr, UPA and our utility customers – have stayed on schedule despite initial supply constraints and a challenging service territory to meet and exceed customer goals," said Jay Lasseter, Vice President of Customer Delivery for the Americas at Landis+Gyr. "This will assist the utilities in realizing the planned benefits from the AMI network."

Additionally, the AMI project has created 135 deployment-related jobs and other investments for the community. "Long-term projects like this are always an investment in the community as we work to hire locally and invest in facilities and equipment to support our partners and our customers," said Steve Rudd, Vice President of Business Development at UPA. "As we move into the second half of this deployment, we look forward to assisting the utility in delivering benefits for their customers."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

About UPA

Utility Partners of America (UPA) is a leading and well-respected National Utility Contractor that builds, inspects, maintains, and upgrades our nation's utility infrastructure. UPA provides Meter Services, Overhead and Underground Line Construction Services, EVSE Installation & Maintenance, Street & Area Lighting Services, Utility Locating Services, Material Management, Call Center Services and Billing Administration on behalf of Investor-Owned Utilities, Municipal Utilities and Energy Cooperatives. UPA employs more than 1,000 highly trained, highly qualified, hardworking, and dedicated professionals focused on providing exceptional service to both UPA's customers and its employees. UPA is consistently recognized for excellence in operations, safe work practices, quality control, brand management, customer experience, and the ability to meet or exceed stringent schedules, KPIs, SLAs and data security requirements. For more information, please visit www.utilitypartners.com.

