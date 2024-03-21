Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of BCIL ETF with Bancreek Capital Advisors

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts is pleased to announce the launch of the Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSE: BCIL). The Fund began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on 3/21/24.

This actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) seeks long-term capital appreciation by utilizing a rigorous, quantitative framework to invest in securities of large capitalization issuers outside of the United States.

Andrew Skatoff, Founder and CEO of Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC, shares, "After the successful launch of our flagship ETF, Bancreek Large Cap U.S. ETF (NYSE: BCUS), we are thrilled to bring BCIL to the market. While BCUS focuses on U.S. listed companies, we believe there are also many wonderful businesses outside of the U.S. Unfortunately for investors, there are only a limited number of ETF options for the public to invest in a collection of these companies. With BCIL, we have deployed our proprietary framework and quantitative tools to make investing in structurally advantaged businesses outside the U.S. more accessible for investors."

"We've been so impressed with the team at Bancreek, their strategy and their first ETF, BCUS. Launching an international version of that fund makes tremendous sense and will give investors the opportunity to get exposure from companies around the world that meet the rigorous process employed by Bancreek. I am so excited to get this new fund out to investors," said Garrett Stevens, ETC's CEO.

To learn more, please visit www.bancreeketfs.com

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser that specializes in white-label ETFs and offers ETF services spanning ETF-in-a-BoxTM and sub-advisory to fund marketing and consulting. ETC provides the trust, board, and decades of experience to offer asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and others an efficient, cost-effective means to leverage the benefits of the ETF wrapper. Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

About Bancreek Capital Advisors, LLC

Bancreek Capital Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and was formed to help investors compound capital over economic cycles by investing in companies with structurally advantaged business models. Bancreek's goal is to provide investors with a systematic, data-driven approach in identifying and managing exposure to a collection of these compounders.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 973-7880 or visit our website at www.bancreeketfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. The Fund relies heavily on proprietary quantitative investment selection models as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such models. To the extent the models do not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. If the models or data are incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities that would have been excluded or included had the models or data been correct and complete. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

