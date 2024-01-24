Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of Range ETF Suite

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts is delighted to introduce the new lineup of Range ETFs: Range Global LNG Ecosystem Index ETF (NYSE: LNGZ), Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSE: NUKZ), Range Global Coal Index ETF (NYSE: COAL), and Range Global Offshore Oil Services Index ETF (NYSE: OFOS).

The unifying theme of the Range ETFs is the belief that energy will be the driving force of the global markets for the next decade. The new lineup of Range ETFs seeks to provide the purest exposure to these evolving themes.

"We are excited to work with our friends at Range Fund Holdings to bring this concept to market," says J. Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts. "We hope this suite of ETFs provide investors with a variety of exposure within a targeted area."

"ETC was a fantastic partner for North Shore and URNM. They were instrumental in our success and our first choice when we decided to return to the ETF market," says Tim Rotolo, Founder and CEO of Range Fund Holdings, LLC.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new suite of ETFs which emphasize energy abundance. Our aim is to provide investors who share our vision of the changing energy landscape with the opportunity to invest in powering the next decade." Rotolo continues, "We view the energy transition as progressing into a new phase. Investors are increasingly recognizing the need for base load power solutions in support of renewables. Global energy demand has reached unprecedented levels, and perceptions of both ESG and Fossil Fuels have dimmed considerably. Simultaneously, governments, grappling with bureaucratic entanglements, are encountering difficulties in making timely decisions to determine how their near-term energy policies which rely on fossil fuels relate to pressures around climate change. This situation has created an opportunity for forward thinking investors to allocate their resources."

About Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC)

Exchange Traded Concepts is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser that specializes in white-label ETFs and offers ETF services spanning ETF-in-a-Box™ and sub-advisory to fund marketing and consulting. ETC provides the trust, board, and decades of experience to offer asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and others an efficient, cost-effective means to leverage the benefits of the ETF wrapper. Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

About Range Fund Holdings, LLC

Range Fund Holdings is a dedicated, life-cycle investment platform for exchange listed funds. The core of the business is building proprietary indices around non-consensus ideas. In addition, our platform has the ability to provide capital across various stages to other listed fund issuers and advisors. Tim Rotolo is the Founder and CEO of Range Fund Holdings, LLC. He is also founder and CEO of Lloyd Harbor Capital Management, LLC (LHCM), Co-Founder of Sachem Cove Partners, and Founder of North Shore Indices, Inc. which launched URNM, a uranium mining ETF in December 2019. The fund garnered over $1 billion AUM before its acquisition by Sprott Asset Management, a NYSE-listed Canadian firm, in 2021.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.rangeetfs.com. Read it carefully before investing or sending money.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their stated investment objectives.

Investments in the energy industry are subject to significant volatility due to changes in commodity prices. Additional risks include changes in exchange rates, government regulation, world events, economic and political conditions in the countries where energy companies are located or do business, and risks for environmental damage claims.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the funds. NUKZ, LNGZ, COAL, and OFOS ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO, 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, or any of its affiliates.

