Excite Reading™ Wins 2022 Tech & Learning Award of Excellence in Primary Education

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a leading nonprofit education solutions provider working to improve reading outcomes in U.S. schools, has won a 2022 Tech & Learning "Back to School" Award of Excellence in Primary Education for its new Excite Reading .™

Excite Reading™ is a Prek-2nd Grade supplemental reading program that takes a holistic approach to early childhood literacy. It is grounded in research-based learning principles integrated with Learning Ally's Whole Child Literacy™ practices. A library of engaging ebooks are curated into coherent, thematic text sets and are paired with standards-based lesson plans to help teachers bridge the gap between a child's emerging decoding and comprehension skills. The program will build a deeper context of subject matter through rich vocabulary, language, and comprehension practice, while encouraging curiosity and wonder in young learners.

Heather Wiederstein, Vice President of Solutions Design for Learning Ally, said, "Early childhood is an essential time to build foundational reading skills– both word attack and comprehension of texts– for all students. It is imperative to provide extra support for students who need more preparation, who may be entering the early grades with limited word or background knowledge exposure or have an undiagnosed learning disability. Excite Reading™ does both well and supports a joyful culture and community of reading in the classroom."

Excite Reading™ stories come from Learning Ally's rich e-library of vibrant, culturally responsive titles to engage emergent readers through human narration. Using authentic contemporary literature, children can explore exciting themes such as gardens, insects, communities, and the arts, crossing important domains to learn about science, art, and history. Learning activities extend reading at home with families, and make important social and emotional connections with prompts for valuable discussion. Corresponding teacher guides drive instruction to a higher level of discourse using relevant vocabulary to express questions, answers, and ideas to stimulate critical thinking.

"Thank you Tech & Learning for acknowledging Excite Reading™ as a beneficial instructional resource in primary education," adds Ms. Wiederstein. "The nation's drumbeat is loud for using evidenced-based principles in the science of reading to improve reading outcomes. Ending the literacy divide and improving reading outcomes is what our organization is best known for."

Excite Reading™ also won a 2022 Readers' Choice Award by SmartBrief on EdTech. This award celebrates early educational products making a lasting impact on the education industry through innovative solutions, the latest technology, and pioneering problem-solving.

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 2 million students and 445,000 educators across the United States.

