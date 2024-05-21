Learning Ally Partners with Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Launch Free Digital Literacy Video Library for Educators

Research-based literacy instruction video library part of broader effort to boost early literacy rates by supporting educators and families across the country

PRINCETON, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit organization Learning Ally , in partnership with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) , today launched a free and comprehensive digital library of on-demand videos designed to help educators teach young children critical reading and writing skills.

"The educator journey is one of dedication, continuous learning, and tireless effort to support their students' growth and achievement," said Missy Sherburne, Learning Ally's chief of growth and strategic partnerships. "As school districts reconcile the need for a deeper understanding and application of the science of reading, surveys show educators feel ill-prepared. We're proud to partner with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to help bridge that gap by providing educators with a high-quality resource to strengthen literacy instruction for their unique students."

The Literacy Video Library offers practical, research-based strategies for educators in grades K-3 to foster reading success for every student. The succinct and engaging videos bring viewers into vibrant classrooms of elementary educators to observe powerful literacy practices in action and to reflect on how these strategies can fit into their own instruction.

"In these videos, literacy instruction is not just taught but brought to life," said Dr. Kenneth Kunz, the narrator of the video series and a former president of the International Literacy Association who has served as a classroom teacher, literacy coach, administrator, and teacher-educator. "Every video shows what brain-based literacy instruction looks like in a real classroom, with real teachers and students, and includes helpful annotations to call attention to best practices and helpful tips along the way. It's a rare and valuable resource for educators, and in turn, for young learners."

Today, just one in three fourth-graders is reading on grade level. The Literacy Video Library is part of a broader effort by Learning Ally and the DGLF to help boost early literacy rates. Earlier this spring, the organizations released a toolkit of free resources for families to strengthen the connection between school and home. The toolkit includes resources to promote family bonding, the joy of reading, and academic and life success.

"Equipping teachers with the resources and tools they need to help advance student success is important," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "We are proud to partner with Learning Ally to provide a collection of digital videos that provide real-life, in-classroom examples of how teachers are integrating research-based literacy instruction into their lessons. We hope this resource will equip teachers with some new strategies to help advance the literacy skills of their students."

The organizations also partnered with schools to host virtual workshops to engage families in their child's literacy journey. Norris County School District, in Bakersfield, Calif., is among the school districts to recently host a workshop.

"Literacy instruction isn't just found in the classroom," said Michele Bryant, director of curriculum and instruction for Norris Elementary School District. "At our recent family engagement workshop, we were able to show our families all of the fun, memorable, and powerful ways they can incorporate reading and writing activities into their homes and in their everyday lives. The positive response we've received is a testament to the power of family-educator partnerships, and we're excited to watch our students grow as a result."

