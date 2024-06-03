Exciting New Findings Highlight Summer Camps' Role in the US Economy

University of Michigan and the American Camp Association Identify the Positive Economic Impact of Summer Camps Nationwide

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through innovative research conducted by the University of Michigan Economic Growth Institute (EGI) in collaboration with the American Camp Association (ACA), a new report identifies the camp industry composition and economic contribution across the United States at both national and state levels.

National Camp Census, University of Michigan Economic Growth Institute, American Camp Association

The U.S. youth camp industry contributes $70 billion to the national economy, accounting for the total value of the camp industry's production and its ripple effects, which include business-to-business purchases and labor income, according to a study from the University of Michigan and ACA.

This figure represents the industry's overall economic impact across the nation while also supporting more than 986,428 workers. The industry plays a key role in fostering youth development and workforce skills throughout the country.

"This project is the first national economic impact study for the industry conducted since 1982 and builds on state-level and regional economic impact analyses conducted over the last 15 years," said Sarah Crane , director of research at U-M's Economic Growth Institute, who conducted the study with EGI Research Project Manager Eli McClain .

The study, a collaborative effort between EGI and ACA, identified the youth camp industry's total annual economic impact, with $23 billion in labor income attributed to a combination of direct, indirect, and induced impacts.

Direct impacts: These are the immediate economic contributions from the industry's core operation. They include camp staff wages and the money spent to operate the camps.

Indirect impacts: These effects come from camps buying goods and services from other businesses, which creates a spending chain that boosts economic activity across sectors.

Induced impacts: This is the economic activity that occurs when employees from the camps and the businesses supplying them spend their wages, which further stimulates economic growth.

Crane and McClain to date have compiled an extensive dataset on day and overnight camp operations, encompassing more than 20,000 records and survey data from 1,137 camp operations. The comprehensive study enabled researchers to assess economic impacts both nationally and on a state-by-state basis. In Michigan, for example, the camp industry generates a total economic impact of $836 million, comprising $446 million in camp revenue and an additional $390 million through business-to-business and employee-related purchases.

ACA President and CEO Tom Rosenberg says the study "provides the camp industry a critical launching point for demonstrating its national presence as an important context for youth development, workforce development, and state and local economic impact.

"We have strong research supporting the developmental and social benefits of summer camp experiences for young people," Rosenberg said. "This new view of camps across the U.S. suggests there are more camps — which means more opportunities for young people to attend camp — than we knew before. This study also elevates the unique nature of the camp workforce and the ways working at camp can provide critical workforce development skills for emerging adults. We are excited to use these findings to ensure every child, youth, and young adult has access to an impactful camp experience."

Study: https://bit.ly/4bGGC3R

About American Camp Association:

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 20,000 year-round and summer camps in the US that annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org.

About U-M's Economic Growth Institute:

The Economic Growth Institute (EGI) at the University of Michigan leverages resources and expertise to foster innovation, development, and positive economic impact for communities and businesses.

For nearly four decades, EGI has led programming and collaborated with federal, state, and local partners to support communities and industries. EGI provides resources and expertise to assist small- and medium-sized manufacturers through innovative programming and further supports communities through engagements that address regional economic impacts.

EGI's research team has led numerous studies providing guidance to policymakers, industry leaders, and community champions. These studies have informed stakeholders as they navigate the changing landscape of innovation, workforce and economic development, and equitable growth.

Dedicated to equitable economic growth, the Economic Growth Institute operates under the Office of Government Relations at the University of Michigan, reflecting the institution's commitment to impactful public service.

SOURCE American Camp Association