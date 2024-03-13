Exciting New SixFour3 Franchise Set to Bring Elite Fastpitch Softball Training to Fairfax County, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFour3, the renowned name in elite fastpitch softball training, proudly announces the signing of a dynamic team of professionals and enthusiasts to bring their expertise to Fairfax County, Virginia. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand and promises to deliver top-notch softball instruction and athletic development opportunities to the region.

Fairfax Dream Team Signing Welcome Kristina, Carol, Bob, Mike, Megha & Kevin

The new franchise team comprises individuals who bring a wealth of experience and passion for the sport. Bob and Carol Reuss, Mike Novotny, Kevin and Megha Fitzpatrick, along with Kristina Karagiorgis, a celebrated Virginia Wesleyan University Softball Champion and Hall of Famer, are thrilled to embark on this venture together. Their combined expertise and dedication to the sport ensure that the SixFour3 franchise in Fairfax County, Virginia will be a beacon for aspiring female athletes.

"We are excited to bring the SixFour3 brand to the extremely active and powerful softball community in Fairfax County," said Bob Reuss, spokesperson for the franchise team. "Our mission is to provide unparalleled training and development opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. With the support of our dedicated team and the backing of the SixFour3 brand, we are confident we can make a lasting impact in the local softball community."

The franchise team is currently in the site selection process and anticipates opening their SixFour3 in late 2024. The state-of-the-art facility will offer a range of training programs, including personalized coaching, clinics, camps, strength and conditioning and more, designed to help athletes reach their full potential on and off the field.

CEO Matthew Cooke expressed his enthusiasm for the new franchise, stating, "At SixFour3, we are committed to expanding access to high-quality softball training and athletic development across the country, designed specifically for young female athletes. The addition of this new franchise team in Fairfax County represents our dedication to fostering talent and nurturing a love for the game in communities nationwide."

"We believe that every athlete deserves access to top-tier training and resources," said Kristina Karagiorgis. "I am honored to be part of this franchise team and look forward to leveraging my experience to inspire and empower the next generation of softball players in Northern Virginia."

As the SixFour3 franchise continues to expand its reach across the country, the addition of this new location underscores the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation in softball training.

