Exciting Sustainable Fashion Alert: QNET and Bernhard H. Mayer's Insignia Collection Sets the Trend for 2024!

News provided by

QNET

23 Feb, 2024, 13:30 ET

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion in 2024 is not just about style; it's a movement towards sustainability, and leading the charge are global direct selling powerhouse QNET, alongside luxury Swiss watch and jewelry brand, Bernhard H. Mayer. Their latest masterpiece, the Insignia Collection, is not just fashion; it's a statement!

Continue Reading
Insignia Collection
Insignia Collection

The global fashion arena is buzzing with excitement as sustainability takes center stage. In a world where environmental consciousness is paramount, QNET and Bernhard H. Mayer are at the forefront of change. The Insignia Collection epitomizes luxury with a conscience, blending exquisite craftsmanship with eco-friendly materials.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Bernhard H. Mayer crest, the Insignia Collection is a celebration of self-expression. Each piece is meticulously crafted to not only adorn but to empower. With a mix-and-match versatility that knows no bounds, wearers can showcase their individuality while championing sustainable fashion.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Transformation & Reputation Officer of QNET, affirms, "For 26 years, QNET has championed sustainability. Our partnership with Bernhard H. Mayer is a testament to our commitment. The Insignia Collection not only meets consumer demands but exceeds them, offering unparalleled quality and design. The majority of our fine jewellery products primarily use recycled gold, sourced responsibly from members of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading ethical standard in the industry."

Crafted with ethically sourced materials and environmentally responsible production processes, each jewel in the Insignia Collection tells a story of conscious consumerism. "These pieces are more than accessories; they're a statement of intent," says Kuna. "By choosing sustainability, we're shaping a better future for generations to come."

As the world embraces a new era of fashion, QNET and Bernhard H. Mayer invite you to join the movement. Step into 2024 with style and substance, and let your accessories do the talking.

ABOUT QNET
QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net

SOURCE QNET

Also from this source

Staying Hydrated: QNET's Solution to Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions

Staying Hydrated: QNET's Solution to Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions

s we step into 2024, countless individuals worldwide have set new resolutions for the year. Yet, a startling statistic reveals that by February,...
QNET's Financial Literacy Impact Video Earns Gold at MarCom 2023

QNET's Financial Literacy Impact Video Earns Gold at MarCom 2023

QNET's insightful YouTube video showcasing the impact of its financial literacy programme, Fingreen, has been honoured with a prestigious gold award...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Fashion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.