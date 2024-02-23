Exciting Sustainable Fashion Alert: QNET and Bernhard H. Mayer's Insignia Collection Sets the Trend for 2024!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion in 2024 is not just about style; it's a movement towards sustainability, and leading the charge are global direct selling powerhouse QNET, alongside luxury Swiss watch and jewelry brand, Bernhard H. Mayer. Their latest masterpiece, the Insignia Collection, is not just fashion; it's a statement!

Insignia Collection

The global fashion arena is buzzing with excitement as sustainability takes center stage. In a world where environmental consciousness is paramount, QNET and Bernhard H. Mayer are at the forefront of change. The Insignia Collection epitomizes luxury with a conscience, blending exquisite craftsmanship with eco-friendly materials.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Bernhard H. Mayer crest, the Insignia Collection is a celebration of self-expression. Each piece is meticulously crafted to not only adorn but to empower. With a mix-and-match versatility that knows no bounds, wearers can showcase their individuality while championing sustainable fashion.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Transformation & Reputation Officer of QNET, affirms, "For 26 years, QNET has championed sustainability. Our partnership with Bernhard H. Mayer is a testament to our commitment. The Insignia Collection not only meets consumer demands but exceeds them, offering unparalleled quality and design. The majority of our fine jewellery products primarily use recycled gold, sourced responsibly from members of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading ethical standard in the industry."

Crafted with ethically sourced materials and environmentally responsible production processes, each jewel in the Insignia Collection tells a story of conscious consumerism. "These pieces are more than accessories; they're a statement of intent," says Kuna. "By choosing sustainability, we're shaping a better future for generations to come."

As the world embraces a new era of fashion, QNET and Bernhard H. Mayer invite you to join the movement. Step into 2024 with style and substance, and let your accessories do the talking.

