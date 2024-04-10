QNET Triumphs at PR Awards 2024 with Three Prestigious Wins

Silver Award for Best Corporate Strategy – An endorsement for QNET's Fingreen financial literacy programme that has been rolled out in three countries over the last 18 months and has helped over 7000 people, including college students, home makers, street vendors, and female small traders, with the tools they need to take charge of their financial future.

Silver Award for Best Use of Technology – An important recognition for QNET's QBuzz Blog, an innovative platform that leverages technology to foster community engagement and provide insightful company and industry content.

Bronze Award for Best Crisis Management Strategy – Celebrating the success of the "Truth About QNET" campaign, which effectively navigated the company through challenging times with transparency and integrity.

The PR Awards, renowned for highlighting the best in the PR and communications sector across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, saw entries from the most prominent brands and organisations in the region. An independent panel of senior industry experts from leading brands selected this year's winners, underscoring the credibility and prestige of the awards.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Transformation & Reputation Officer at QNET, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are profoundly honored by the recognition at the PR Awards 2024, which reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence, innovative strategies, and our commitment to providing outstanding value to our customers. These awards are a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our team, and they motivate us to continue setting new benchmarks in the industry."

QNET's success at the PR Awards is not just a celebration of its achievements but also a promise to its stakeholders of its dedication to excellence and innovation. As the company looks forward to future challenges and opportunities, it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and service in the industry.

For more information about QNET and its achievements, please visit QNET's website.

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net

