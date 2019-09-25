Exclamation Media Group Launches in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based branding agency, Ampersand, is launching Exclamation Media Group, a new division designed and dedicated to providing brands with optimized omnichannel integrated media services.

Exclamation Media is the brainchild of long-time media veteran and Ampersand partner, Jeff Montgomery. Over the past 15+ years, Jeff and his team have been refining the group's customized approach for Ampersand clients such as Stripes Convenience Stores, Jason's Deli, Cavender's Western Wear, Brookshire Brothers Grocery, Laredo Taco Company, Dell, and The University of Texas System.

Exclamation Media will offer a full suite of media strategy, planning and buying services for Digital, Social, Programmatic, Traditional, E-Commerce, and Search for both B2C and B2B. The goal of this new group is to raise media efficacy and ROI for every client. They plan to take on only a handful of additional clients to ensure each gets a full boutique experience, with customized media plans and a strategic partnership level of attention.

Jeff explains, "Growing our media group was an easy decision for us. Digital media has grown and changed dramatically over the last decade, but ROI for ad performance has actually declined. We believe this is often a result of a 'set it and forget it' approach and one of the reasons we created Exclamation Media. We want better results for our clients. Our unique process and 30+ years of experience allow us to do just that. Every plan we create is custom, monitored closely and optimized throughout the life of a campaign."

ABOUT EXCLAMATION MEDIA GROUP

Exclamation Media Group is a media planning and buying service firm based in Austin, Texas. Exclamation's unique, highly effective approach for optimizing results and tailoring ad placements is based on a unique set of core competencies rooted at the intersection of strategy and messaging. The Exclamation team is led by media strategist and founder, Jeff Montgomery, who built his career in research and media, specializing in both qualitative and quantitative research. He's been developing campaigns and conducting and analyzing research data for over 30 years for companies throughout Texas and beyond. For more information about Exclamation Media Group visit: https://www.exclamationmediagroup.com/

